Chillox’s Fish ‘n Krisp: Swim through the delicious layers

Good news for fish lovers!

Chillox has introduced a new fish burger - 'Fish 'n Krisp' and The Business Standard is here to help you swim through it.

Let me introduce you with 'Fish 'n Krisp', which is, by far, the best fish burger I have tried in Bangladesh.

Since there are not many 'fishy' options to try here and the ones I tried before did not suit my appetite well enough to reorder, I was not expecting much from this Bangladeshi burger joint.

But surprisingly, Chillox's fish burger is very tasty and much more substantial compared to other fish burgers available in town.

The Tk280 burger looked appetising coming out of its foil wrapping but I would recommend eating the burger as soon as possible and not to let it get too steamy inside the foil, or it will become a bit mushy.

In my opinion, Chillox is already famous for its juicy burgers as the restaurant chain uses proper fat proportion in a burger.

'Fish 'n Krisp' consists of a high-quality bun which has a soft and chewy base that makes for a great burger.

Chillox used dory fish for the patty and it looked well-cooked minus the fishy smell.

The fried coating on the patty was golden-brown tinged, thick and surprisingly crunchy. The extra crispy crunch added a nice hearty texture to the burger.

The fish was very well seasoned and the tender, soft texture inside the crispy outer layer will melt in your mouth.

The part I liked best about this burger is that they did not go overboard with mayonnaise and sauce. They only used a layer of tartar sauce, which is made of mayonnaise, chopped pickles, capers and herbs - the perfect condiment for a fish burger. The burger was layered with lettuce and rings of raw onion.

Although the burger looked a bit messy when I unpacked it, once I started digging in, the perfect amount of sauce and spice level overpowered everything else.

The sweetness of the bun, the sour flavour of tartar sauce, the deep-fried soft fish patty and fresh crunch of lettuce and onions were everything a burger lover needs.

Every bite of the burger you take is tender, tangy and crunchy. Mixed together, the taste and texture is simply perfect.

Overall, I can assure I had a wonderful adventure swimming into the flavourful fish burger from Chillox and it is worth a try.