Chatgaiyas’ love for pizza and burgers

Pizza is one of the most popular foods in the world. This Italian delicacy is also popular in Bangladesh among people of all ages.

Burger is another item adored by the middle-class Bangali. The people of Chattogram - the Chatgaiyas - have also grown a fondness towards these foods. They could be found in almost all the restaurants in the city.

The Business Standard has curated a list of four pizza and burger places in Chattogram that are worth visiting.

Photo: Courtesy

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is an American chain restaurant with international franchises. It sells pizza, salads, pasta etc. The US alone has more than 6,000 branches of the company.

There are more than 5,139 branches of Pizza Hut in 94 countries of the world. Transcom Foods Limited is a franchisee-holder of Pizza Hut in Bangladesh. It has a branch at the GEC intersection in Chattogram.

Mohammad Karim Ullah, general manager of Pizza Hut Chattogram branch, told The Business Standard, "Pan Pizza is the most popular among the customers. We make it by maintaining international standards and we make pizza in three categories.

The 'Classic' pizzas' prices range between Tk139 and Tk199, including VAT. The price of a medium-sized pizza is between Tk269 and Tk369. 'Family' pizzas cost Tk499 to Tk629.

From the 'Favourites' category, the price of a personal pizza starts from Tk249 to Tk289 and a medium-sized pizza is priced at Tk469 to Tk549. The price of a family-sized pizza is between Tk849 and Tk969.

Pizza Hut, Chattogram also makes a 'Super Limo Pizza' which is metre-long. Six types of pizza are available from this category for Tk1,999. The 'Supremes' category has six types of pizza and each costs Tk2,499.

Photo: Courtesy

Chillox

In Chattogram, Chilox is that restaurant where young people gather to eat burgers. It is located in the Nasirabad area of the city.

Prantho Bhowmick, one of the partners of Chillox, Chattogram, said, "We started our journey in 2019. Chillox has already won the hearts of young people. We now make 12 types of burgers. You can enjoy cheese, sausage, BBQ sauce, beef bacon, patties with sesame buns and brioche buns."

Shafiqur, the in-charge of Chillox, Chattogram, said, "Our signature burger is beef or chicken with sausage and beef or the 'Chicken with Cheese'. The price of our burgers ranges from Tk180 to Tk680. We also have 'Pankha Wings' of six flavours at only Tk200."

Photo: Courtesy

Takeout

Takeout is quite popular in Chattogram. They have been serving different burgers for almost seven years.

Zahidul Islam, the general manager of Takeout, told The Business Standard, "Since launching in 2014, we now have 10 outlets. A branch was opened in Chattogram this year. In 2017, a branch of Takeout was launched in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka."

"We had plans to give a foreign food local flavour. We tried to do that from the beginning and this is the speciality of Takeout burgers," he said.

Arman Hossain, the in-charge of Takeout, Chattogram, said, "Our popular items include Beef Cheese Delight, Beef Cheese Burger, Chicken Cheese Burger, Chicken Cheese Delight, French Fries, Wings, Slides and milkshakes."

Takeout burgers' prices range between Tk90 to Tk450.

Photo: Courtesy

Burgerita

Three friends - Fahad Mahmud Saif, Sheikh Bahauddin and Abdullah Al Sumon - started Burgerita with a capital of Tk3 lakh in Chattogram.

"We found an old building for rent and transformed it into a restaurant. On the first day, we sold Tk9,000 burgers," said Fahad Mahmud Saif, one of the owners of Burgerita.

Burgerita makes 40 different kinds of burgers daily. Their slogan is 'Love at First Bite'. They are very conscious about choosing every ingredient, considering health issues.

Currently, they sell around 300 burgers per day. Burger lovers from different places including Cox's Bazar and Kumilla also come to Burgerita.

Mohammad Shakib, manager of Katalgonj intersection branch of Takeout, said, "We need 25 kilograms of chicken and 20 kilograms of beef everyday to make the burgers. We have modern machines to prepare the meat."