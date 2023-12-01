Cha and Chill: Where tea, singara and conversations come together

Singara Khor. Photo: Courtesy

Singara with tea is a traditional combination cherished by Bangalees and the rest of the Indian subcontinent for countless years. With tea, singara has been a beloved snack in this region. However, in Dhaka or other parts of Bangladesh, it can sometimes be challenging to find both tea and singara in the same shop or tong.

In 2019, during a visit to Hyderabad, Shovon Tanzil noticed the prevalence of small tea cafes selling Singara.

"In Hyderabad, this scene is quite common. I discovered tea and Singara cafes on nearly every street, and in the evenings these cafes were bustling with people of all ages. This inspired me to introduce a similar concept in Bangladesh, where people can conveniently enjoy tea and Singara together," Tanzil explained.

In December 2020, Tanzil opened Cha and Chill at Salimullah Road in Mohammadpur, Dhaka. At first, the items available were several kinds of teas like Signature Milk Tea, Cream Malai, Rong Tea, Masala Rong Cha, Lebu Punch and Singara.

Recently, they have expanded their menu with the addition of Samucha and a variety of flavoured cakes. Additionally, they now offer fruit shakes in different flavours.

Currently, Cha and Chill has a total of 13 branches around Dhaka. You will find them at Jigatola, Kalabagan, Banasree, Banani, Katasur, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Khilgaon, Shagupta, ECB, Shahjadpur, Siddeshwari and Uttara.

The cafe has limited indoor seating, accommodating a maximum of six to eight people comfortably. More often, patrons prefer to stand outside the cafe, enjoying tea, singara or wedges, while engaging in conversations with friends.

Singara Khor

Their most enticing product is this: a small in size but delectable treat. Upon taking a bite, you'll discover a subtle chicken slice hidden amidst the potatoes. They offer five pieces of Singara for Tk60, and to truly savour the meal, adding their special sauce for an extra Tk15 is essential. This sauce features a blend of 14 ingredients, with mint leaves and garlic as its main components, providing a delightful balance of spiciness and sweetness. It truly elevates the overall experience.

Another unique touch is the secret masala, sprinkled over the Singara after frying, giving it that extra magic. Without the sauce and the secret masala, the Singara would be rather ordinary. Plus, they serve generous portions of large onion slices alongside the Singara. Being a key item, it attains a rating of 8/10.

Wedges

Their other renowned dish is potato wedges, priced at Tk95 for a medium serving, which includes six pieces of wedges. They also offer an extra-large portion for Tk110, which serves eight pieces of wedges. While the quantity is generous, the quality could be improved, considering the price.

Potato wedges. Photo: Courtesy

The wedges are oversized and there's an excessive amount of powdered pulse and flour on the exterior. The potato slices inside could be smaller. I would give this item a 6/10 rating.

Cream Malai

They offer a diverse range of teas, which include Rong Cha, Masala Rong Cha, Lebu Punch, Cream Malai and Signature Milk Tea. Nevertheless, the standout and best-selling tea remains the Cream Malai Tea.

Cream Malai. Photo: Courtesy

Ideal for those who enjoy a lighter milk tea, this exceptional blend offers an exceptionally creamy experience compared to the average cup of tea. What truly sets it apart is the incorporation of a unique blend of 16 different nut powders, which elevates the recipe and makes this tea a delightful and distinctive choice. The Cream Malai Tea is priced at Tk45 and boasts an attractive appearance with its creamy colour. The tea is a perfect combination with Singara, Chicken Cutlet or potato wedges. The item must receive a 10/10 rating.

Cutlet

Delight in the charming heart-shaped chicken cutlets, available at a reasonable price of Tk160 for a set of two, thoughtfully served with a side of tomato sauce. These cutlets are designed to add a touch of romance to your eating experience, making them a great choice for couples, thanks to their small, endearing shape.

Cutlet. Photo: Courtesy

The chicken cutlets boast a delightful combination of flavours and an optimal level of spiciness, making them a budget-friendly treat. For an enhanced culinary adventure, consider pairing them with the Malai Cream tea or the Signature Cream tea. These delightful combinations are sure to elevate your dining experience to a whole new level. This item can get 7/10.