Celebrate Eid-Ul-Adha: traditional recipes with a modern twist

Mutton Boti Curry. Photo: Courtesy

In just two days, one of the grand Muslim festivals, Eid-ul-Adha, will be celebrated. Thousands of Muslims are ready to honour the tradition of sacrifice.

To mark this joyous occasion, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel's expert chefs have prepared a menu of delightful dishes. Start with the aromatic Lamb and Almond Korma, a celebration in itself with tender lamb cuts simmered in a blend of spices, yoghurt, and almonds.

Next, savour the Mutton Boti Curry, a dish of tender mutton pieces in a flavourful gravy, slow-cooked to perfection.

End on a sweet note with Pistachio Mafroukeh, a Middle Eastern delicacy of semolina and pistachios, and a slice of the moist Saffron Milk Cake, drizzled with saffron-infused syrup.

Lamb And Almond Korma

Lamb And Almond Korma. Photo: Courtesy

Ingredients:

1 Kg lamb shoulder cuts

1 cup onion

3 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

2 cup yogurt

1 cup almonds (skin removed), blanched

1 Cinnamon stick

2 Black cardamom

3 Green cardamom

1 tbsp cumin powder

1 tbsp coriander powder

1 tbsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp red chili powder

Salt to taste

4 tbsp ghee

3 cups water

Instructions:

Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan, fry the onions in the ghee till they are golden. Remove onions from the oil. Add the lamb pieces to the ghee and fry it till they are golden in color; add the ginger garlic paste and stir fry for 2-3 minutes. Make a smooth paste of yogurt and ½ cup of blanched almonds. Add this paste to the lamb and keep on stirring it till the oil separates. Add the fried onions to the lamb. Reduce the heat, and add water. Cover the pan and let the lamb simmer for an hour or till tender. Cut the remaining blanched almonds into small pieces and add them to the korma.

Mutton Boti Curry

Ingredients:

½ cup cooking oil

2 bay leaves

2 cinnamon sticks

2 ½ cups onion

1 kg mutton

2 tbsp garlic paste

1 ½ tbsp ginger paste

2 tbsp Kashmiri red chili

¾ tbsp turmeric

2 tbsp salt

3 tomatoes

2 cups hot water

1 ¼ tbsp garam masala

1 tbsp jaggery

3 tbsp white vinegar

1 tbsp pepper

½ tbsp roasted cumin

Instructions:

Pour half a cup of cooking oil into a large pot and add bay leaves and cinnamon sticks. Saute for about 30 seconds, then add chopped onions and sauté until brown on medium-high heat. Next, add mutton and sauté for 2 minutes on low heat before stirring in garlic and ginger paste. Continue to sauté for another 2 minutes on low heat, then add Kashmiri red chili, turmeric, and salt. Saute for 4 minutes on low heat, adding a splash of water if needed. Mix in chopped tomatoes and continue to sauté for 15 minutes on medium heat. Pour in hot water and add garam masala, jaggery, white vinegar, and pepper. Cover with a lid and cook for another 10 to 15 minutes on low heat. Uncover and finish off with roasted cumin.

Pistachio Mafroukeh

Pistachio Mafroukeh. Photo: Courtesy

Ingredients:

2 cups semolina

1 cup unsalted pistachios, finely chopped

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Powdered sugar for dusting (optional)

Instructions: Combine chopped pistachios and sugar, and set them aside. Then, boil water and sugar to make a syrup. Next, mix semolina with melted butter, gradually adding the syrup to the semolina until it becomes crumbly. Spread half of this mixture in a greased dish, then top it with the pistachio mixture, before adding the remaining semolina on top. Bake the dish at 180°C (350°F) for 25-30 minutes. Once baked, allow it to cool, then cut it into slices and serve, dusted with powdered sugar.

Saffron Milk Cake

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1/2 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon saffron threads, crushed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the Saffron Milk Syrup

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon of saffron threads crushed

Saffron Milk Cake. Photo: Courtesy

Instructions:

To make the saffron milk cake, preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F) and prepare a 9-inch round cake pan. Heat 1/2 cup milk until warm, then add 1/4 teaspoon crushed saffron threads and let infuse for 10 minutes. In a mixing bowl, cream 1/2 cup softened unsalted butter with 3/4 cup granulated sugar, then beat in 2 large eggs and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Alternate adding 1 cup all-purpose flour mixture (with 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt) and the saffron-infused milk to the butter mixture. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and bake for 25-30 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the saffron milk syrup by simmering 1/4 cup water and 1/4 cup sugar with 1/4 teaspoon crushed saffron threads for 2-3 minutes. Once the cake is done, poke holes in it and pour the saffron milk syrup over it. Let the cake cool and absorb the syrup and garnish before serving.