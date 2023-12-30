The caterers that dominate Dhaka’s event food scene

While certain well-established catering houses in the city have long held sway with their time-honoured legacy, emerging brands are also carving out their niche through innovation and a commitment to quality. Photo: Collected

In bygone days, wedding ceremonies unfolded in cosy, intimate settings, attended by a select few. And the low number of guests meant kitchen responsibilities were often entrusted only to family members with culinary prowess.

But nowadays, the wedding landscape in the country has undergone a profound transformation, evolving into a thriving industry annually valued at approximately Tk1,200 crore. Culinary considerations now wield significant influence, not only in grand wedding affairs and picnics, but also in intimate family gatherings with fewer guests.

And the scope of catering services has also expanded far beyond merely executing recipes. Today, it encompasses a holistic approach, where clients seek expertise in food aesthetics, presentation, hygiene, and more.

While certain well-established catering houses in the city have long held sway with their time-honoured legacy, emerging brands are also carving out their niche through innovation and a commitment to quality.

Here is a list of the four top players in the city's catering industry.

Masterchef Subrat Ali Catering

Located on Iqbal Road in the capital's Mohammadpur, Masterchef Subrat Ali Catering has a legacy dating back to 150 years.

Masterchef Subrat Ali, the late founder, is one of the most renowned names in the Indian sub-continental cuisine business. He was born to the royal Nawab family of Dhaka. From the ancestral legacy of his great-grandfather Jahir Ali, he kept it alive with the quality and taste of the food he prepared.

"We are the creators of kacchi," claims Tomal Khan Bablu, a representative of the catering house.

From political events to elite parties and weddings to ordinary picnics, Masterchef Subrat Ali Catering has hosted all sorts of events.

Some of the most esteemed individuals globally, including Queen Elizabeth II, President Nasir Ali of Egypt, US President John F Kennedy, and Prince Aga Khan have savoured Subrat Ali's gastronomic excellence. The catering house has been featured in multiple international newspapers, including The Times and the Evening Standard.

Following the passing of Subrat in 2012, the legacy of catering service seamlessly transitioned to the capable hands of his son Md Shadillah (Kaisar). The business is now operating in its fullest spirit, offering signature deshi and Indian cuisine-based dishes. They have a variety of kacchi and pakki biriyanis, specialised kebabs and many mouth-savouring items on their menu. The minimum order quantity from them is 15 servings.

But old-school Masterchef Subrat Ali Catering does not indulge in aggressive digital marketing. In fact, their social media presence is very weak. Still, they generate a substantial amount of orders due to their century-long heritage and trustworthiness.

Paragon Catering

Paragon Catering has been serving the market since 2019. In just four years, the catering house has gained impressive traction due to its promising quality and they have managed to cover a large number of events. Mutton kacchi happens to be their best-selling item. They have three designated chefs who take care of the kacchi dishes.

"More than 60% of our orders are generated from word-of-mouth marketing and that is because of our kacchi," says Sakib Ibne Mohiuddin, the digital marketer of Paragon Catering.

Paragon Catering’s diverse menu encompasses a variety of international cuisines.

Located in Gulshan, they excel in providing an extensive range of services for both corporate and private events, with a particular focus on weddings. The catering house has a partnership with the Gulshan Shooting Club and two other community centres in Dhanmondi.

Their diverse menu encompasses a variety of international cuisines. Setting them apart from many catering services, their offerings also span Chinese, Thai, Mediterranean, Indian, and fusion cuisine.

They have the capacity to cater to approximately 10,000 people. The minimum serving quantity starts from three people, depending on the menu they select.

Alpha Catering Service

Alpha Catering, established in 2016 by two accomplished graduates of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), is revolutionising the catering industry in the country. Their services, including catering and decor, are designed to align seamlessly with the preferences of clients for their special occasions.

Alpha Catering is a youth-driven enterprise that embodies the concept of refined services.

Their expertise extends to a wide array of events, encompassing weddings, corporate gatherings, personal celebrations, office luncheons, and even cafeteria management.

"Around 60% of our events are corporate in nature," says Asif Mohammad Khan, co-founder, Alpha Catering.

The catering house is quite advanced in its marketing strategy and has a solid online presence. Alpha Catering is often referred to as the most advanced digital catering service available in the market.

One of the key highlights of their customer-centric approach is the accessibility of their customer service team during emergencies, ensuring seamless communication and resolution in critical moments.

Alpha Catering is a youth-driven enterprise that embodies the concept of refined catering services by upholding the highest standards in taste and food quality, coupled with the provision of timely and essential services.

The founders firmly believe that one of the vital reasons why the company has flourished in a short span of time is because of its utmost transparency on pricing and state-of-the-art services. This is one of the few catering houses in the country that discloses its pricing on their social media.

"We are also the first in the country to introduce exotic delicacies like fuchka shots, kathi rolls, surf 'n turf, meatball canapes, lamb skewers, mango shooters, kabab chaat, chocolate cigars, sizzling brownies etc. in a catering setting. You will find some of these items in high-end restaurants, but no one caters them off-site except us. These allow us to execute truly memorable events," Asif adds.

In terms of food presentation, the catering house is very promising for its high innovation. "We once catered for an annual program of a leading multinational in a resort in Savar. There were 18 different live food stations, serving thin-crust pizzas straight from wood ovens to an assortment of gourmet burgers, hotdogs, grilled chickens, hot and cold sandwiches, steaks, prawn skewers, different types of BBQ, waffles, hot wings, satays, churros, cupcakes, mocktails, tropical juices etc. all prepared right in front of guests for an extremely engaging spectacle," Asif further said.

The minimum order quantity from this catering house is 10 packets.

Iqbal Catering

In the catering scene of Dhaka, Iqbal Catering needs no introduction. Established in 1987, the catering house is in high demand in the wedding market. With a strong hand in logistics, they have partnered with many convention centres in Dhaka. However, they cater to all sorts of events.

"We hired Iqbal Catering for my sister's wedding and sadly we faced food shortage as the guest number crossed the invitation list. Surprisingly, they managed food for 100 more people within an hour due to their strong logistics and partnership with many community centres. We really appreciated how they balanced the surplus with the deficit," said Minhaz Islam, a management trainee at an MNC.

One of the interesting facts about their catering service is that they provide traditional cuisine in a fusion style. Their menu is referred to as the "Shahi Mutton Kacchi Set Menu" which is well-loved by their clients and customers.

They started a special home delivery service during the pandemic, which was very good for their business. They are open 24 hours a day and are located in Nobodoy Housing, Mohammadpur.