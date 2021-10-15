Cakes that cost more than cars and houses

Cake is a word that makes most mouths water. The world has enough cakes to suit everyone's likings and budget, and then there are some that are the most expensive cakes one can ever find.

If you thought paying a few thousand grand for a cake was over the top, wait till you read about the three most expensive cakes ever made.

1. $75 million 'Runway Cake'

This record-setting cake was baked in the United Arab Emirates by a person who had no idea that the cake would break all records when he was merely looking for something different for his daughter's birthday.

The six-foot-long cake, created by celebrity cake designer Debbie Wingham, resembles a fashion runway, with edible models dressed in attractive outfits and accessories and features 4,000 diamonds altogether with pink, yellow, black and white diamonds worth $45 million.

2. $35 million 'Pirates Fantasy' cake

This cake broke the record for the most costly cake in 2012 and is still on the list today. This dessert, created by Chef Dimuthu Kumarasinghe, is designed like a pirate ship with a booty of dazzling and precious stones.

Beautiful jewelry, such as brooches, rings, and necklaces, have been draped over the cake and its edible portion has ten layers, each with a different flavor such as pumpkin, zucchini, and coconut meringue.

3. $30 million 'Diamond Gala' cake

Devorah Rose, the editor-in-chief of Social Life Magazine, paid $30 million for this dessert for one of her many lavish events.

Reality baking show Cake Boss created this 'Diamond Gala' cake when Devorah contacted the show's creator and demanded that they make a $30 million cake for her.

Cake Boss creator Buddy Valastro and his team then collaborated to construct this cake, which features stunning diamonds, rubies, emeralds and sapphires valued at $30 million.

