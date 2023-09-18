Cafe Dolce: Just another overpriced restaurant?

If you are an active member of social media-based food communities, you might have come across posts where a restaurant in Dhanmondi, named Cafe Dolce, received flak for a banner stating 'minimum expense Tk500 per person', and that too, 'expense' spelt as 'expence'.

This sparked a debate on social media, with some defending the policy as necessary for the survival of the restaurant businesses, while others heavily criticised it. The negative publicity probably left a mark on the restaurant's management, which would explain their reluctance when we approached them for a review.

TBS visited Cafe Dolce anonymously to assess whether spending Tk500 at this upscale restaurant, which claims to offer an authentic British experience, is justified or worthwhile.

Speaking of the interior, the Cafe Dolce did its assignment right. The effort they've put into crafting a distinct atmosphere is evident from the moment you enter the restaurant. This high-end cigar lounge vibe sets Cafe Dolce apart from the more typical restaurants in the Dhanmondi area. Every table had an ashtray to give it the lounge vibe they were aiming to achieve.

However, I found the furniture either too low or too high for seating, not really suitable for fine dining. To reach the food on the table from the sofa I was sitting on demanded a certain flexibility.

From the dim lighting and the seating arrangements, it can surely be said that Cafe Dolce is a cosy place to relax and unwind. The open mocktail bar is an interesting addition to the interior design.

Then comes the most crucial part, the food. TBS took a comprehensive approach to the review by trying at least one item from each segment of Cafe Dolce's menu. The final verdict, to say the least, was mixed.

Cream of Mushroom

Photo: Collected

The cream of mushroom soup probably was the cheapest item on the menu. Certainly, the cheapest one from our orders. Served with a tiny baguette, the soup came in a fancy soup plate that had a prominent rim. The presence of shiitake mushrooms and green herbs as toppings added both visual interest and flavour complexity to the soup.

I loved the baguette more than the soup. The soup did not taste bad, but I personally found the creaminess balance of the soup not up to the mark.

Price: Tk355

Rating: 7/10

Dolce Burger

Photo: Collected

Served with pomme fries and tomato ketchup, Dolce Burger was actually quite delectable.

It had a blend of textures and seasonings. The umami taste of the beef was well balanced with the sweetness of the brioche. From pickled cucumber to fresh lettuce, it had all the elements that a high-end gourmet burger should have. The patty was generous in thickness and every bite of it was a retreat of flavours. Overall, the composition of the burger left a positive impression.

Price: Tk725

Rating: 8/10

A Little Thyme Off

This drink, ordered from the House Special Mocktails, was the saddest order for that night, where the disappointment came in fury. Seeing the mixologist preparing this for us from the live bar certainly elevated our dining experience, but the taste of it did not follow. To my taste, it was simply filled with sugar syrup. There were some flavours surely, which were killed by the overpowering sweetness.

We called the waiters and shared our concerns. To the rescue, they gave us some citrus syrup (lemon juice) to dilute the drink. As you can expect, none of it made the drink better.

PS: I am still trying to burn the calories I gained from the sugar overload of the drink!

Price: Tk435

Rating: 5/10

Passion Fruit & Honey Cracks Delice

Photo: Collected.

This dessert presented a captivating visual display, offering a vibrant spectrum of colours. In terms of its presentation, the Passion Fruit & Honey Cracks Delice resembled a carefully crafted work of art, evoking memories of scenes from the MasterChef franchise where contestants passionately and precisely describe their culinary creations.

The Passion Fruit & Honey Cracks Delice was a masterful composition of diverse layers, textures, and flavours. At its core, a vibrant stroke of passion fruit took centre stage, anchoring the arrangement of elements on the plate. The focal point was a lavish scoop of ice cream, elegantly embellished with glistening gold flakes.

Complementing this creamy centrepiece were two slices of apricot, crisp wafers, and dainty dollops of condensed cream. With every bite of this dessert, the palate embarked on a captivating odyssey, navigating the flavours intricately woven together with an array of delightful textures.

If my dessert craving is high, I might order this fancy overpriced item again.

Price: Tk850

Rating: 7.5/10

Grand Macaroon

Photo: Collected

I personally do not like macarons much but I had to order this one because the pictures of it were captivating. And to my surprise, the macaron came exactly like the pictures - a fancy big purple macaron with gold flakes.

The decoration on the macaroon was quite interesting, especially the toppings. It had a piece of popcorn, two pieces of pumpkin seeds and a leaf-shaped gold-coloured chocolate piece. Tastewise, the macaroon was good, nothing great to be particular. The layer of cream in the middle was a bit tangy for my taste.

Price: Tk345

Rating: 6.5/1