C House Milano: A gastronomic adventure awaits

Every once in a while, you will come across a restaurant that will hit a lot of the right notes and leave you wanting a bit more and C House Milano is one of those rare gems.

Located in the Unimart building in Gulshan-2 (House 23, Road 90), it is hard to miss the place even though there are not any signs or branding outside the building.

Although this is an Italian restaurant chain, the place is very brightly lit and gives off a more middle-eastern restaurant vibe.

In fact, the interior in all of C House Milano's branches worldwide has the same lighting and ambience.

The interior however is very spacious and the seats are comfortable.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The place can easily fit up to 120 people at a time and it would be a nice place to have a birthday party too, especially with the assortment of cakes they offer, but more on that later.

There is also a smoking room, which unlike most places has air conditioning, and you would not work up a sweat after a meal when you want to go for a smoke.

The plates are all handmade and it really adds a touch of class and finesse and makes you feel like you are eating out at a fancy restaurant.

But enough about the interior, let us move ahead with the food.

Authentic Italian pizzas

When we hear the words Italian and restaurant, we tend to think of how Italian, or how authentic their pizzas will be.

And true to their word, they give you thin-crust pizzas baked in an Italian pizza baking oven.

You can see the pizzas being made from scratch and it is hard not to like pizzas, which have just the right amount of crunch.

We had two pizzas, the Pollo Piccante (which has mozzarella cheese, chicken, and bell peppers) and the BBQ Chicken Pizza (which has mozzarella cheese, chicken, tomato and BBQ sauce) and both were excellent.

The Pollo Piccante costs Tk880++ and the BBQ Chicken Pizza costs Tk890++ and both are 12-inch pizzas which we rate a solid 8 out of 10.

The appetisers impress

From calamari to bruschetta, you can get yourself a variety of appetisers but if you want to try something really fancy and do not mind spending a bit, order the Antipasto C House.

It is a three-tiered platter with Melanzane Alla Parmigiana (an eggplant based dish with lots of cheese, tomato sauce, and beef ragu), Crespolini Spinaci E Gamberi (a dish with spinach, ricotta cheese, shrimp and white sauce) and Tempura All'Italiana (deep-fried shrimp, calamari and mixed vegetables).

The three dishes go beautifully together and if you are visiting with friends and/or family, they can easily be good for three to four people.

At Tk2,190++ it might be a tad expensive but the appetisers not only look good when they come on a three-storied tray but taste equally good.

We give this another 8 out of 10 rating.

The breakfast does not disappoint

If you are looking for a big, hearty, healthy, and delicious breakfast on your day off, C House Milano might just become a good option, especially if you live near Gulshan.

The star of the show here is the Egg Benedictine (basically Eggs Benedict).

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The English muffins go very well with poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, and bacon.

At Tk750++ or Tk880++ if you add smoked salmon instead of bacon, it is not cheap but the breakfast is excellent.

Other than that they also have some great pancakes which you can have with fruits and a coffee of your choice at Tk580++ which is quite reasonable.

If you have a sweet tooth, you may also enjoy their Tiramisu Crepes which are served with whipped cream and ice cream and cost Tk490++.

But if you are a bit more on budget and want a bit of everything, go for the C House Breakfast which gives you scrambled eggs, beef bacon, mushroom, tomatoes and potatoes at Tk580++.

Overall, the items are a bit on the expensive side but they do not skimp on quality and they fill you up, so we give it a 7 out of 10 rating.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The desserts and cakes are a must-have

You could say we have saved the best for last because C House Milano has some mouth-watering desserts.

Profiterole Glace is quite the looker with ice cream sandwiched between profiteroles and topped off with chocolate sauce.

It is not overly sweet but it hits the spot and certainly was meant for more than one person.

It is priced at Tk790++ as a result.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Other than that, the Pistachio cake and the Lotus cheesecakes are two items you would not regret ordering.

Something that is sure to get people talking and children might like is the Pizza Cioccolato E Noci (it is a chocolate and M&M topped pizza).

We loved the desserts and we felt it is a great place for cakes too so overall we give this a very high 9 out of 10 rating.

Other items worth trying

C House Milano also has steaks, burgers, and a variety of pasta to pick from.

The pasta ranges from Tk450++ to Tk1,190++ and some of the more expensive items are for more than one person.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Filetto Al Funghi might be for you if you like steaks. It is a rib-eye steak with mushrooms, sautéed vegetables, and mashed potatoes.

Before you order, they let you choose from a few cuts of rib-eye and you can have it according to your preferred doneness.

Overall, the great thing about C House Milano is that they offer a wide variety of food and they are all good.

Apart from the price, which is understandable given the location, interior and service, the food does not disappoint.

As it is a chain, quality and consistency in quality can be expected.

Whether you want to have breakfast, lunch or dinner, C House Milano could become one of your favourites.

It is a bit underrated at the moment but we feel that more and more people will start to take note of their food and it will be a place brimming with customers.

The owners currently have plans to open more branches of C House Milano down the line.

So if you have not visited the place yet, give it a try, because you would not regret it!