Busting the myth about CHT delicacies 

The lush green hills of Chattagram Hill Tracts (CHT) appear as a welcome relief for an otherwise mundane landscape of flatland Bangladesh.

Rich in nature, and home to some 13 ethnic minority groups, these large areas in the South-eastern part of the country have been attracting tourists and adventurous travellers in the past few years.

This renewed interest about CHT has resulted in a boom in the local tourism industry and acted as the springboard for the launching of authentic hill tracts eateries in the capital.

Of late, we have seen restaurants like 'Heebang' and 'CHT Express' or online food services like 'Sabereng' and 'Jummo Kitchen' serving delicacies sourced freshly from the hilly terrains to the Dhaka dwellers.

As such eateries introduced us with Pajon which is made with lots of fresh vegetables, Hebaang, which is steamed fish or meat wrapped in leaves, or Nappi - a fermented dried fish paste, our notion about the cuisines of CHT mostly get a romanticized interpretation.

This interpretation is, however, far from facts. The harsh truth is, most of the ethnic minority people in the CHT (except the Chakmas) are not familiar with the way of cooking a decent meal; at least the meal that can satisfy a regular urban taste bud.

I took more than 25 visits to the deepest of CHT in the last two decades; met almost all the ethnic groups and availed their hospitalities. So, such harsh statements of mine will not be frowned upon, I hope.

They don't have much to do about it though. When you have only some rice (big, red and sticky ones), corn, bamboo shoots, egg, dry fishes, chicken (without sufficient spices to cook), pork, potatoes and tomatoes (not grown everywhere) and an unlimited supply of pumpkin in your kitchen, your culinary skill could barely come up with a magic.

An amazing dish that I had

Fourteen years ago, I met a person who cooked a delicious dish out of those supplies. He however was not from the CHT but from Noakhali (they are everywhere). His name was Babar.

Babar was a "jack of all trades". In his early age, he came to the CHT with his family and stayed there. He could Jhum (hill cultivation), work as a guide and porter for the trekkers and even for the army as he knew almost all the local dialects.

And he could cook.

Cooked Bamboo Shoots. Photo: Faisal Mahmud

I met him while my friends and I were searching for a guide to help us trek up to Saikotpara (a Bom village at the highest elevation in Bangladesh).

In 2006, there was no formal guide association in Ruma Bazaar. It started in 2009.

We hired Babar for that trip. He was really good as a guide. But that's not the point.

We found out about his cooking skill while we were staying at Harman Para (a remote Bom village) after finishing a day of trekking.

That night, the people of Harman Para could only give us a chicken (a big, old live chicken), some red chilies and some cooked rice to eat.

Babar then did a wonder with those ingredients. He burned the whole chicken without any spices, removed all the bones and gathered the solid barbecued meat in a bowl.

He somehow collected some bamboo shoots, mixed the chicken with those shoots and red chilies.

Finally, he stuffed all those inside two mid-sized green bamboos, dug a hole in the ground, inserted the bamboos into the hole and lit a big fire above it. About 40 minutes later, the chicken was done cooking.

It might have been my extreme hunger back at that time, but I am pretty sure it itself was an amazing dish.

The cooked chicken that came out from those bamboos had a perfect blend of spicy and pungent flavours. It was way better than the expensive 'cooked bamboo chicken' I had at 'Peda-Ting-Ting' (a posh restaurant by the side of Kaptai Lake in Rangamati).

Babar is gone. I heard that he went to Swaziland (these Noakhali people have to be everywhere). I don't know what he is doing over there but I am sure he could make a fortune just by trading his cooking skills.

Other interesting CHT foods

Another exclusive dish that I had in CHT was 'Tama-Tong'.

It is actually a festival dish of the 'Murong' people. I indulged it in Boarding Para (the biggest village of this particular ethnic minority).

This village is located in a large valley which grows tomatoes. During the 'tomato picking' season, the Murong people prepared a noodle and cooked the noodle with tomato paste and bull meat.

I was in Boarding Para during the tomato picking season and I tasted that tomato paste soaked noodle.

The taste? Absolutely horrible.

'Pankhu' people in Khagrachari can cook dried fish. Though my own taste buds could never appreciate the taste of this particular food item, my friends who love dried fish told me the ones cooked by 'Pankhu' were, in fact, not bad.

I particularly remember one instance. It happened in Sajek valley (before the area got famous; during the time when there was just one chand-er gari per week, taking the trekkers up to Machalong bazaar).

Cooked bamboo chicken. Photo: Faisal Mahmud

The 'Pankhu' people there served us with a variety of dried fish. Some deep-fried, some cooked with green chilies and some cooked with pumpkins.

I tried and disliked all the dishes as those were extremely spicy and had no balance in flavours.

All the ethnic minority people across the CHT are good at cooking one thing - pumpkin.

They can make a plethora of dishes out of this vegetable and most are surprisingly palatable.

The Bom tribe of Saikotapara even makes pumpkin chips but I would not recommend that.

Actually, a regular ethnic minority family in the CHT has a very simple daily menu - rice, lentil (not all can afford it as lentil is not grown but bought from markets) and pumpkin.

They sometimes have egg, chicken or pork curry along with vegetables but those are not regular in their menu and the spices (apart from ginger) needed to cook these are very expensive for the poor hill people.

Introducing Murgir Rezala

I, myself, am proud of introducing a particular meal in one of the most visited tourist destinations in the CHT - Boga Lake.

Sium Bom (we called her Sium Didi) runs a chain of guest houses there and I taught her to cook "Murgir Rezala".

I am fond of cooking and I took the duty of 'chef' of whatever trekking groups I had visited with in the CHT.

I first cooked my "Murgir Rezala" at the kitchen of Sium Didi in 2008 and she fell in love with my dish and asked me to teach her to cook it. (No kidding, they really don't have many chances to taste a 'well-cooked' dish. The most influential man in Boga Lake, named Laram Bom, visited my home in Dhaka and his favorite story to tell anyone till today is how 'good' the food was in my home and how those were served to him in a simple 'food trolley').

Here's how you can make this dish yourself

My recipe is quite simple. You need chicken, onions, soybean oil, curry mix (Radhuni, Sajeeb or whatever the market shelf has), powdered milk, lemon, green chilies, raisins, and Borhani mix (again, whatever the market shelf has).

First, mix the chicken well with the curry mix and half-fry it in soybean oil.

Prepare the gravy separately. In a bowl of milk (100 gm powdered milk in this case), squeeze some lemon juice in it. Then, mix it well with ground-up raisins and then with the Borhani Mix.

Take a large karai, get lots of onions half-fried in soybean oil, pour in the gravy and the half-fried chicken in the karai and cook for 20 to 40 minutes, depending on the heat of your stove.

the writer teaching Sium Didi to cook. Photo: Faisal Mahmud

Add in some green chilies (cut in half, vertically) 10 minutes before you take the Karai off from the stove.

Most of the ingredients for this dish are still scarce and expensive in the CHT markets, but Sium Didi now makes (thanks to the large number of tourists and trekkers who visit Boga Lake) enough money to bring those from Bandarban town.

She, however, charged a lot for a plate of my "Murgir Rezala" in her guest house (Tk250 per plate, against the normal chicken curry that costs Tk100 per plate).

If you visit there and order this item, please ask Sium Didi from where she learned to cook it.

She will tell you my name.

