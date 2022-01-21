Budget Baksho’s ‘Big Daddy’: Big is not always best

Social media has made it easier for businesses to deliver their unique ideas directly to the customers. Because of a competitive market, these social media famous businesses are continuously trying to offer something different to the customers.

One of many such ideas that has been standing out the past few weeks was Budget Baksho's giganto singara- 'Big Daddy'.

Budget Baksho is a cloud kitchen by Rubberduck Bangladesh specialising in the Bangladeshi snack- singara. The hype for Big Daddy made us eager to find out what it tastes like.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Taste and Price

To assess the size of Big Daddy in comparison to regular ones, we had ordered three other regular types of singara from Budget Baksho's plentiful menu apart from Big Daddy.

We had picked Big Daddy(Tk500), along with three other regular ones: vegetable singara(10 pieces for Tk70), cheese singara(10 pieces for Tk130) and naga singara(10 pieces for Tk100).

Upon receiving the delivery, the appearance of the items were as appealing as it seemed in the pictures. All the regular singaras were the size of ordinary ones- the kind we get to have as street food. The texture, shape, and colour indicated how well it has been cooked and seemed just about right.

However, let us move on to how the singara tasted like and whether the money was well spent.

Being utterly surprised by the hilarious difference between regular sized singaras and the Big Daddy, we started with Budget Baksho's regular vegetable singara.

With the very first bite, we could easily distinguish between the item and the locally made singaras. Tastier singara worth half the cost are easily found. With that being said, the taste of the regular vegetable singaras were not exceptional.

The fillings were usual- potatoes, carrots, and the mixture that you will find in any singara. But when one thinks about the price, one expects some special ingredients that would make it worthy of reordering.

Next, we tasted the naga singara. Because of the strong and well-fried outer layer, it tasted good. But then again, the price is all that it came down to. Will we order it again just because of the tingle of naga spice? We are not sure.

Then, we tried the cheese singara. With just one strip of cheese inside, it slightly tastes cheesy and the cheese does not even stand out. The filling once again was the same as any regular singara.

Out of the three - vegetable, naga, and cheese, naga was the best but over all, if we were to choose between regular ones and Budget Baksho, we would definitely prefer the regular ones.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Big Daddy

Now, the reason we had ordered from Budget Baksho was to try Big Daddy. It has been creating a buzz in social media ever since it was introduced. The singara was as big as a human face, almost weighing a kg, it is most likely to grab anyone's attention who is passing by.

The outer layer of the singara is quite thin and because it is so big, the crust was flaking off easily due to the weight, revealing the ingredients inside.

Namingly, the ingredients found were- lots of potatoes, carrots, small pieces of chicken sausage, chicken balls, chicken liver cut into pieces, chicken breast strips, mushrooms, the five spices- brown mustard, fenugreek, cumin, fennel, and nigella along with black seeds.

Filling the singara with all these ingredients inside did not make it special, instead it felt like a mixture of just every possible filling and piled them up like any wrap-like food.

To judge the taste- Big Daddy is not worth the money. Because it contains so many ingredients, and because it is big, it could be priced at Tk300-350 but not more. The ingredients mentioned above tasted as expected but it was not stir fried or made a certain way to stick out.

Turns out, the special feature worth mentioning about Big Daddy was its size after all.