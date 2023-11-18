Black and Black: Ice Coal’s charcoal craze

The Black and Black and Butterscotch flavour. Photo:, Saqlain Rizve

Ice cream is love, and for some, it is even more than that. If you are one of them, you might have already savoured many delicious ice creams in Dhaka. When we think of ice cream, a plethora of colours may pop up in our minds, but probably not something black.

In that case, a new and unique experience awaits you — charcoal-coloured ice cream, named 'Black and Black,' is now available at Ice Coal, a newly popular ice cream shop located on the ground floor of Unimart in Dhanmondi 15.

Essentially, it is a charcoal soft-serve ice cream served in a cone also infused with charcoal. Its appeal lies more in its unique appearance than in its taste, which is relatively neutral. Much of its popularity is primarily because of its aesthetics.

Ice Coal boasts an additional unique feature, or lack thereof — they offer only two ice cream flavours each day. In addition to Black and Black, one can enjoy Vanilla, Chocolate, and Matcha flavours on different days.

The Black and Black flavour originates directly from Italy, while the Vanilla, Butterscotch, and Chocolate flavours are imported from India, and the Matcha flavour hails from Thailand. They simply add the flavour powder to the ice cream maker, along with powdered milk, to create these ice creams.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Once you have your ice cream in hand, it is essential to enjoy it promptly as it tends to melt rapidly, unlike the ice creams we are accustomed to from local companies.

The Black and Black variety doesn't boast a distinctive taste. However, after indulging in it, your entire tongue, teeth, and lips will take on a striking black appearance, as though you have just brushed your teeth with coal.

However, they have truly captured the essence of the Butterscotch flavour, and the price is Tk20 less than the Black and Black, which is priced at Tk220. It boasts a wonderfully rich and buttery taste achieved by blending brown sugar, butter, and vanilla, resulting in a sweet, caramelised flavour profile. Its sweetness surpasses that of the black variant.

The shop remains open regularly from 11am to 10pm.