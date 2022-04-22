Best Ramadan deals around town

We have handpicked some of the best iftar deals for you

Madchef

Madchef is offering three extravagant offers for dining in with their 'Fast & Famished' platters for Ramadan starting at TK799.

Platter A consists of the flavorful Mango Habanero Grilled Chicken, spicy Cajun Grilled Golda with Green Butter Sauce, delicious Everything Potato, and the classic Mad Fried Rice(Tk1099).

Platter B consists of Mango Habanero Grilled Chicken, Everything Potato, and Mad Fried Rice(Tk799).

Platter C has the unique offerings of cream cheese stuffed Chicken, Potato Velvet Mash, Mushroom Gravy, and the staples Mango Habanero Grilled Chicken and Mad Fried Rice(Tk799).

Each platter is served with their Sticky Date Cake, Vanilla ice cream and Lime Refreshmint drink.

KFC

KFC is offering three big deals for you to enjoy their crisp, juicy and spicy chickens with all the blast of 11 secret ingredients of flavours in three scrumptious deals.

The first deal is a complete meal for you to enjoy with our family which comes with the best Hot & Crispy, Hot Wings, Rizo Rice and golden fries. This 'Family Rice Meal' is priced at Tk1299 which allows you to save Tk480.

In the second deal you will get a big quarter sized Peri Peri Chicken, coupled with Popcorn Chicken and fulfilling Rizo Rice called 'Quarter Peri Peri Grilled Chicken Meal'. You can find it at Tk429 while saving Tk210.

For the third offer, 'Zinger Chicken Meal' will have their all- time favourite Classic Zinger with Hot & Crispy chicken and Hot Wings. Priced at Tk449 which lets you save Tk120.

Pagla Baburchi

The Kacchi joint is offering you two mouthwatering iftar platters if you are craving for some traditional items. Both platters have starters, appetisers, main and side dishes.

In platter A, you will get Mad kachhi with jali kabab, paratha, achari chicken, matar paneer, vegetable pakora, chicken pakora, alu bukhara chutney, salad, watermelon juice with your choice of a soft drink.

And for Platter B you will get the same starters, appetisers and sides with a different main dish- pulao with chicken roast. Both the platters are priced at Tk999.

