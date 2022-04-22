Best Ramadan deals around town

Food

TBS Report
22 April, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 01:07 pm

Related News

Best Ramadan deals around town

TBS Report
22 April, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 01:07 pm
Best Ramadan deals around town

We have handpicked some of the best iftar deals for you 

Madchef

Madchef is offering three extravagant offers for dining in with their 'Fast & Famished' platters for Ramadan starting at TK799.

Platter A consists of the flavorful Mango Habanero Grilled Chicken, spicy Cajun Grilled Golda with Green Butter Sauce, delicious Everything Potato, and the classic Mad Fried Rice(Tk1099).

Platter B consists of Mango Habanero Grilled Chicken, Everything Potato, and Mad Fried Rice(Tk799).

Platter C has the unique offerings of cream cheese stuffed Chicken, Potato Velvet Mash, Mushroom Gravy, and the staples Mango Habanero Grilled Chicken and Mad Fried Rice(Tk799).

Each platter is served with their Sticky Date Cake, Vanilla ice cream and Lime Refreshmint drink. 

KFC

KFC is offering three big deals for you to enjoy their crisp, juicy and spicy chickens with all the blast of 11 secret ingredients of flavours in three scrumptious deals. 
The first deal is a complete meal for you to enjoy with our family which comes with the best Hot & Crispy, Hot Wings, Rizo Rice and golden fries. This 'Family Rice Meal' is priced at Tk1299 which allows you to save Tk480. 

In the second deal you will get  a big quarter sized Peri Peri Chicken, coupled with Popcorn Chicken and fulfilling Rizo Rice called 'Quarter Peri Peri Grilled Chicken Meal'. You can find it at Tk429 while saving Tk210. 

For the third offer, 'Zinger Chicken Meal' will have their all- time favourite Classic Zinger with Hot & Crispy chicken and Hot Wings. Priced at Tk449 which lets you save Tk120. 

Pagla Baburchi

The Kacchi joint is offering you two mouthwatering iftar platters if you are craving for some traditional items. Both platters have starters, appetisers, main and side dishes. 

In platter A, you will get Mad kachhi with jali kabab, paratha, achari chicken, matar paneer, vegetable pakora, chicken pakora, alu bukhara chutney, salad, watermelon juice with your choice of a soft drink. 

Download/Print

And for Platter B you will get the same starters, appetisers and sides with a different main dish- pulao with chicken roast. Both the platters are priced at Tk999.
 

Features / Top News

Ramadan deals / ramadan offeers / Iftar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Best Ramadan deals around town

Best Ramadan deals around town

40m | Food
As flash flood inundates haors, Boro crop worth hundreds of crores of Taka is lost. Photo: Collected

Our agro-economic practices need to change as rainfall pattern changes

55m | Panorama
5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

2h | Food
Borac Energia’s e-bikes can run for 150 km before it needs to be recharged. Photo: Noor A Alam

Borac Energia: A dream venture to produce recycled Li-Ion batteries and build e-bikes

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

15h | Videos
How to fix a toxic relationship

How to fix a toxic relationship

17h | Videos
Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

17h | Videos
Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

2
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

3
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

6
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service