Best five places to order food from after midnight

It is 4 AM. You have just finished watching your favourite football team's match on a Champions League night. You are hungry.You would like a quick bite and you want to order some food.

If that was the case even about three years ago, you would have been bereft of options in Dhaka.

That has now changed quite a bit with more and more places popping up with delivery services all night and some cloud kitchens offering only that service.

So if you happen to be among the night owls that want to order just the best, here is a list of places that will not disappoint you.

To do the list, we took into account the quality of food, the price, the ease of ordering, the range of places they deliver in Dhaka and the time it takes for them to deliver.

5. Grub's

This is a brilliant place to order food from. All you have to do is give them a simple call and order. They serve pizzas, pasta and even rustic chicken, which comes with a side of sautéed vegetables and mashed potatoes.

The pizzas are made in a proper Italian pizza-making oven, which ensures the crust remains crispy. They deliver all over Dhaka and the delivery is decently fast unless you are ordering their rustic chicken.

Speaking of which, this is something that is full of flavour with herbs such as rosemary, used. The food is a tad on the expensive side but that is because what they serve is absolute quality. And hence, this takes our top spot.

4. Knack

If you are looking for food that is cheap but also good, Knack should definitely be a prime option.

Knack has some great fried chicken along with chicken wings. They also have burgers, sandwiches and shawarmas.

One of their standout items is the breakfast platter which provides you with scrambled eggs, french toast, beans, beef bacon and a chicken cold cut sandwich for just Tk600. It Is super easy to order from them, as they are a call away and they deliver all night, all over Dhaka.

The delivery is also pretty fast and most of their items are under Tk400 and super affordable. If you have a sweet tooth, you should try some of their desserts, especially the cookies and cream delight.

3. Munchies

Another website that offers you a variety of things all night long. From food to snacks to groceries, Munchies have it all.

There are some standout restaurants here such as Krispy Krust, for pizzas, and Grillers, for burgers. Aside from that, there are some better-known ones such as Tastebud and Butter the Bakery where you can get desserts.

This service is like Foodpanda but without the app. You have to order via their website. In total, they have 25 restaurants under them from varying price ranges, and they deliver all over Dhaka.

The only downside to this is all 25 restaurants are not always open so you might not find what you were looking for at all times.

2. Buy Here Now

Now this is not one place but a website and app that gives you food along with other essentials 24/7.

You can order food from some popular places like Time Out and Tokyo Express. Moolicious is also there for those great shakes. But what stands out for us here are the special items cooked by chef Jean Pierre Langlet.

Some of those items include prawn gambas, a seven-grain sandwich and beef inferno. The items are not cheap though with the cheapest item being the mandarin chicken at Tk495 and the most expensive item is a whooping Tk3,540 for the prawn gambas.

Aside from the price, the service is not available all over Dhaka.

1. Rome Express

This is one of the first places that started to offer food all night and delivery all over Dhaka. They focus on pizzas but also have other items such as different kinds of pasta and grilled chicken.

Most of the items are a bit expensive for the quality of food. Their delivery is good though and the service is fast. You can order simply by calling and paying them via your card too.