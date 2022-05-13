Best chicken pot pies around town

Whether it's a good day or bad, chicken pot pies are my pick-me-up food. It's the quintessential comfort food filled with chicken and vegetables in a gravy-like sauce and covered with a crust.

With the goodness of creamy gravy, potatoes, mushrooms, vegetables, and herbs combined, this classic dish is also very nourishing. To keep your tummy full and heart filled with joy, this savoury pie is the best kind of food.

So if you are up for a wholesome meal with your friends and family, check out which places serve this delicious and heartwarming dish in town.

BitterSweet Cafe

The BitterSweet Café and Bistro in Gulshan-2 have been serving chicken pot pies in Dhaka since its inception and this item has been a fan favourite ever since.

As the pie is served, you will see a flaky soft bread covering the pot. But as you dig into it, all the magic oozes out. Shredded chicken which tastes just about right, cubes of well-seasoned potatoes and veggies soaked in the rich creamy gravy taste.

The gravy also has chunks of mushrooms that will hit all the right spots. The thin crust, which is soft and chewy, will melt instantly in your mouth complementing the gravy perfectly. You will find this divine pot at Tk610+.

You can order their pies from Foodpanda if you are in the area of Gulshan. And if you can't wait, pull up a chair and dig right in with friends and family as they are open until midnight.

Per serving Tk610+

Cajun & Cream

Cajun & Cream is a sweet and savoury shop that specialises in American Southern desserts. And being a classic southern item, chicken pot pie is a must in their menu.

This one has a fluffy biscuit-like topping which breaks easily. The gravy has carrots, chickens, asparagus beans, and other vegetables. However, you can choose the items according to whether you would like veggies or not.

The gravy is a bit denser. Although it was a bit peppery, the flavour of the gravy was good with a blend of oregano.

Here the chicken or the white meat is not shredded, but rather cut into cubes. I felt like the meat could have used more flavour but other than that it had no major flaws. The vegetables were all really good and flavorful. But the beans and carrot shards were somewhat soggy.

This pie comes in two options, at Tk220+ for one person and at Tk600+ for a 1:3 portion. They also serve beef pot pies and shrimp pies with white fish.

You can order from them in foodpanda or call them directly as they only have takeaway services for the time being. Located in Banani, they deliver all over Dhaka.

Per serving Tk220+

Precious Pies

However, if you do not prefer gravy in your pie, Precious Pies could be the place for you where they will serve you quiches and pies. Unlike pot pies, here you will find a dense mixture of well-baked eggs, spinach, onions, chicken, and mushrooms inside.

Chicken pot pies typically include vegetables and have a top crust only. And chicken pies, also known as 'chicken and pastry', are the savoury versions of fruit pies made with crust and no or very few vegetables.

You can order their chicken and mushroom pie that has flavourful sautéed chicken with tender mushrooms and fresh spinach. All of these are topped with a delicious creamy layer of cheese and eggs. It has a biscuit-like outer crust which is great if you like your pies a bit dry and hard without being flaky.

It comes in two serving options. If you want to enjoy it with your friends and family, order the regular serving which comes in 8 servings at Tk2600+. Their mini serving is priced at Tk650+ which you can easily share with a friend.

Besides these, Shepherd's pie is another great option if you want to indulge in grounded mutton, tomatoes, and beans. They deliver pies and quiches all over Dhaka.

Per serving Tk650+