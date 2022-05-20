Beef Kunafa: A treat for beef and cheese lovers

If you love beef, cheese and happiness in no particular order you owe it to yourself to try the Beef Kunafa. Chef Taef is creating a buzz in the social media with his unique combination of savoury beef and mozzarella cheese, costing only Tk550.

To try the mouthwatering Beef Kunafa, you can visit the restaurant at 14 Rankin Street in Wari. The interior is elegant, cosy and soothing, due to its dark green velvet couches and sleek velvet armchairs. Their chosen colour palette of white and mint patterns lends itself very well to the dining ambience.

The small black lamps over the tables create a shiny and bright environment; making it very instagram friendly. The second floor has a retro vibe with its exposed brick walls, illuminated by hanging bulbs from ropes tied to the ceiling.

Guests rush into this place to enjoy Beef Kunafa from different corners of the city. Wait time for this dish is from 15 to 20 minutes. While waiting, you can watch it being cooked through the glass kitchen.

The Beef Kunafa is stuffed with melted mozzarella cheese and tenderloin beef. When you cut it into halves, the melted cheese and beef cubes flow out.

The outer layer of the dish is also made with solid beef. It tastes like moist and savoury kebab.

Additionally, the chef's special spices add extra flavours to the dish such as notes of black pepper.

The melted mozzarella is the heart of the whole dish making the Kunafa chewy and tart, imbuing it with salt and sour undertones.

Besides the mozzarella, there are chunks of tenderloin beef in the filling of the Beef Kunafa. It makes the dish more meaty and wholesome. To some people, the chunks of beef in the filling may seem a bit dry and not moist enough. Overall it brings a good balance to the dish.

After about 10 minutes, the cheese of the inner filling gets hard and thick. So, you need to enjoy this delicious dish while it is hot. To maintain the best quality and taste, this particular dish is available for home delivery only in Wari, Dhaka.

The Beef Kunafa also comes with various packages offering great deals for you. The Package 1 is all about the delicious Beef Kunafa which comes at TK550 only. The Package 2 offers one Beef Kunafa, two drumsticks, two chicken wings, one large Turkish bread, two slices of flatbread and salad.This package comes at TK799.

The Package 3 offers an extravagant platter at TK899. Though it is quite similar to Package 2, you will get two extra bowls of rice and two beverages.When it comes to the taste, everything in this platter is appetising.

The sprinkled sesame seeds on the Turkish bread creates a delicate sweet and nutty flavour which will last in your mouth. The spicy drumsticks, chicken wings and palatable rice make a great combo alongside the cabbage and carrot salad. The chef's secret spices and the freshness of the salad takes the whole dish to the next level and serves two people.

Chef Taef is going to launch a variation of Package three with Chicken Kunafa at a much lower price very soon.