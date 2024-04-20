Beat the heat with these refreshing summer recipes

Photo: Collected

As the sun, with its punishing heat, loudly announces that summer is here and has no mood to be soothed, it often leaves us yearning for a respite. What if the key to beating the summer heat lies not just in the shade of a tree or the coolness of the air conditioner but also on our plates? However, the last thing most of us want to do is spend hours near a hot stove during the summer. Luckily, there are plenty of recipes that are perfect for the summer months, requiring minimal prep and cooking time.

Cold cucumber soup

The cold cucumber soup is a fantastic summer dish due to its cooling and hydrating properties. Cucumbers are about 95% water, which helps to keep the body hydrated in the summer heat. Additionally, this soup is served chilled, making it more refreshing. The yoghurt in the recipe not only adds a creamy texture but also provides probiotics that aid digestion. The addition of dill and lemon gives the soup a tangy flavour that's light and refreshing. Overall, this simple, nutritious, and delicious soup is a perfect choice for a hot summer day.

Ingredients:

2 large cucumbers

1 cup plain yoghurt

2 cloves of garlic

2 tbsp fresh dill

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Process:

Begin by peeling cucumbers and chopping them into manageable chunks. Next, in a blender, merge the cucumber pieces with yogurt, garlic, dill, and lemon juice, blending until a smooth consistency is achieved. Adjust the flavour with salt and pepper as desired. Let the soup chill in the refrigerator for a minimum of two hours to enhance its refreshing taste.

Gazpacho

It's a traditional Spanish cold soup made from raw, blended vegetables like ripe tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, onion etc. Indeed, it's incredibly simple to make at home, especially during this heatwave, regardless of your location or country of origin. It's an excellent choice for summer due to its refreshing and cooling nature as it's served cold.

Photo: Collected

The high water content in its main ingredients like tomatoes and cucumbers provides hydration. Additionally, being packed with a variety of fresh vegetables, gazpacho is nutrient-dense, offering a range of vitamins and minerals. Plus, it's a no-cook recipe, making it a convenient and quick option for a summer meal.

Ingredients:

6 ripe tomatoes

1 cucumber

1 bell pepper

1 onion

2 cloves of garlic

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tbsp vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Process:

Start by roughly chopping tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, and onion, then place them in a blender along with garlic, olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Blend until smooth, adjusting consistency with water if needed. Refrigerate the soup for a minimum of two hours. When serving, present the chilled gazpacho topped with diced cucumber, bell pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil.

Watermelon smoothie

The watermelon smoothie is perhaps the easiest and healthy recipe to make at home in the summer. Watermelon is composed of about 92% water, which helps to keep the body hydrated and maintain a lower body temperature in the summer heat. Moreover, the natural sugars present in watermelon provide a quick energy boost. Additionally, watermelon is rich in vitamins A and C, both of which are beneficial for skin health.

Photo: Collected

The lime juice adds a refreshing tanginess to the smoothie, while also providing a dose of vitamin C. The optional honey can provide additional sweetness and energy. Serving this smoothie chilled enhances its cooling effect.

Ingredients:

2 cups cubed watermelon

1 cup ice cubes

Juice of 1 lime

1-2 tbsp honey (optional)

Process:

Start by placing watermelon cubes into a blender, then squeeze the juice of one lime into it, adding honey for extra sweetness if desired. Blend until smooth, then incorporate ice cubes and blend again until the smoothie achieves a frothy consistency. Finally, pour the refreshing concoction into a glass and serve immediately for a cooling and revitalising treat.

Niramish

In scorching heat waves, it's always better to avoid red meat and dry food items. Nutritionists consistently suggest vegetables as a cooling and nourishing option. Niramish, a Bangali-style vegetable curry with lentil patties, aligns perfectly with this advice.

Photo: Collected

Its lightness aids in maintaining a normal body temperature, while the hydrating vegetables contribute to overall well-being. Additionally, the use of mustard oil and Panch Phoran spices enhances digestion. And Niramish is a very tasty delight with hot steamed rice.

Ingredients:

For the lentil patties:

2 tbsp lentils (soaked for 2 hours)

1 red chilli

1-inch piece of ginger

1/4 tbsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Mustard oil

For the vegetable curry:

Assorted fresh seasonal vegetables (e.g., potatoes, brinjal, pumpkin, bottle gourd)

1 tbsp panch phoran (Bengali five spice mix)

2-3 green chilies

2 bay leaves

Salt to taste

1/2 cup water

Process:

To prepare the lentil patties, start by blending soaked lentils with red chilli, ginger, turmeric powder, and salt into a thick paste. Heat mustard oil in a skillet, then spread the lentil paste evenly, flattening it with your fingers. Cover and cook until brown spots appear. For the vegetable curry (Shobji Jhol), heat mustard oil in a pressure cooker, and add Panch Phoran, green chilies, and bay leaves. Add cut vegetables, salt, turmeric, and water, then cook until tender. Finally, add the lentil patties to the curry and simmer.

Coconut Shrimp Curry

Shrimp is a lean source of protein that is satisfying without being heavy, making it ideal for a hot day. The coconut milk provides a creamy texture and tropical flavour while also offering hydrating properties due to its high water content. The spices, such as turmeric, cumin, and coriander, add depth of flavour without adding heat, making the dish enjoyable even in warm weather.

Photo: Collected

Moreover, this dish can be served with rice or bread, or even on its own. Lastly, as this dish doesn't require a long cooking time, it won't heat up your kitchen, which is a definite plus during the summer.

Ingredients:

500g shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 can of coconut milk

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tbsp of grated ginger

1 tbsp of turmeric

1 tbsp of cumin

1 tbsp of coriander

1 tbsp of oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh coriander for garnish

Process:

Begin by heating oil in a large pan over medium heat, then sauté chopped onion until translucent. Introduce minced garlic and grated ginger to the pan, sautéing for another minute. Stir in turmeric, cumin, and coriander, ensuring they meld with the onion mixture. Next, add shrimp to the pan, cooking until they turn pink. Pour in coconut milk, stirring thoroughly, then reduce heat, cover, and let simmer for approximately 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste, garnishing with fresh coriander before serving, creating a flavorful and aromatic dish.