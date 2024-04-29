bb.q franchise in Dhaka shuts down after a decade

Food

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 02:19 pm

bb.q franchise in Dhaka shuts down after a decade

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 02:19 pm

Puro Foods Limited (PFL) has announced the permanent closure of the popular Korean restaurant franchise bb.q in Dhaka, effective from 20 April 2024. The franchise, which has been a staple in the city since 2014, is known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

The closure marks the end of a decade-long journey that saw PFL bring a taste of Korea to the heart of Bangladesh. 

Over the years, bb.q has garnered a loyal customer base, thanks to its unique flavors and high-quality service. The decision to close the franchise has been described as "inevitable," although specific reasons for the shutdown have not been disclosed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

PFL has issued a stern warning against the unauthorized use of the bb.q logo and brand post-closure. According to the announcement, any use of the branding without the permission of the franchisor, Genesis bb.q, will be considered unlawful and subject to legal action. 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1h | Brands
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

4h | Wheels
Despite a slowdown in consumer business after the US sanctions, Huawei’s profits steadily grew thanks to its diversified businesses. Photo: Jebun Nesa Alo

How Huawei diversified business to defy the effects of US sanctions

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

1h | Videos
Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

1h | Videos
This is a fight to ensure safe food!

This is a fight to ensure safe food!

2h | Videos
Ocado robots are taking over warehouse work

Ocado robots are taking over warehouse work

4h | Videos