bb.q franchise in Dhaka shuts down after a decade

Puro Foods Limited (PFL) has announced the permanent closure of the popular Korean restaurant franchise bb.q in Dhaka, effective from 20 April 2024. The franchise, which has been a staple in the city since 2014, is known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

The closure marks the end of a decade-long journey that saw PFL bring a taste of Korea to the heart of Bangladesh.

Over the years, bb.q has garnered a loyal customer base, thanks to its unique flavors and high-quality service. The decision to close the franchise has been described as "inevitable," although specific reasons for the shutdown have not been disclosed.

PFL has issued a stern warning against the unauthorized use of the bb.q logo and brand post-closure. According to the announcement, any use of the branding without the permission of the franchisor, Genesis bb.q, will be considered unlawful and subject to legal action.