bb.q franchise in Dhaka shuts down after 10 years

Food

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 04:05 pm

bbq Bangladesh, renowned for its Korean-style fried chicken, has officially closed its doors in Dhaka.

Puro Foods Limited (PFL), the company who brought the Korean chain to Dhaka, announced the closure via a Facebook post.

After a decade of operation in the capital city, the popular restaurant bid farewell, with the specific reason for closure left undisclosed in the announcement.

"Puro Foods Limited (PFL) hereby announces that Korean Restaurant Franchise bb.q has been permanently closed effective from 20 April 2024 for an inevitable reason," reads the post. 

PFL has been managing this franchise in Dhaka since 2014.

Expressing appreciation to their loyal customers, the company said,

"We are grateful to our thousands of customers for their patronage over the last 10 years. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this sudden decision."

Additionally, the announcement noted that unauthorised usage of the bb.q logo and brand after 20 April would be deemed illegal and subject to penalties, as per the franchisor's (Genesis bb.q) guidelines.

 

bb.q chicken

