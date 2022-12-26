Bangladesh ranks 43 in world's best cuisines for 2022

Bangladesh ranked 43rd in the global list of best cuisines in the world for the year 2022.

Bangladesh got 3.97 points as per the TasteAtlas Awards 2022 results. The best-rated foods in Bangladesh are fuchka, bhorta, chomchom, halim and jilapi among other 20 mouthwatering items in the country.

According to the list, the best restaurants to try Bangladeshi cuisines in 2022 are Haji Biriyani (Dhaka), Al-Razzaque (Dhaka), Salam's Kitchen (Dhaka), Kutum Bari (Sreemangal), Pritiraj Restaurant (Sylhet).

Italy was ranked first followed by Greece and Spain on second and third spot respectively. India ranked fifth on the ranking which is based on votes by the audience for ingredients, dishes and beverages while Japanese cuisine earned the fourth spot.

