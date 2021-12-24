Bake delicious cakes and cookies at home this Christmas
Christmas is a perfect time to reconnect with family and friends. Sharing the good vibes and spreading the good will of the holiday is one of the most essential parts of celebrating Christmas.
This is the best time of the year for exchanging gifts- through which you will be able to convey and express love, to lift up the Christmas spirit and get your family into a holiday mood.
It is also that time of year when you enjoy home-made delicious cakes and cookies with the family.
Gingerbread Cookies
Ingredients
½ cup butter
½ cup brown sugar
¼ cup jaggery powder
1 tsp vanilla extract
4 tbsp warm milk
2 cups of refined flour
1 tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
Spices required
½ tsp ginger powder
¼ tsp cinnamon powder
1 pinch cardamom powder
1 pinch clove powder
1 pinch salt
Instructions
Add room temperature butter, brown sugar, jaggery powder to a pan and mix well. Then add refined flour, baking powder, baking soda, vanilla extract, ginger powder, cardamom powder, clove powder and salt. Mix everything together. Now add milk in batches and knead gently to form a dough. Make sure you do not add an excess of milk as it might make the dough soggy. Keep the kneaded dough in the fridge for 15 minutes. Now place the dough on a parchment paper and place another parchment paper on it. Use a rolling pin to roll it out. Use a cookie cutter or knife to cut cookies in desired shapes and sizes.Place the cookies on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake the cookies at 180 degree celsius for about 8-10 minutes. Once done, serve the cookies and enjoy. You can also do icing on the cookies to decorate them in a classic manner.
Cinnamon Cookies
Ingredients
250 g almond powder
200 g sugar
5 g cinnamon powder
50 g icing sugar
3 egg whites
For decoration
1 egg white
300 g icing sugar
Instructions
First whisk the egg whites. Keep adding sugar to it bit by bit so that the mixture thickens. Now add the rest of the ingredients and knead a soft dough. Roll the dough until it becomes a bread with a width of three inch. Brush it with a mixture of egg whites and icing sugar and cut it with star cookie cutters. Preheat the oven to 150 degrees and make the cookies for 10-15 minutes. Take it out when it becomes brown. Cool it down and serve.
Ginger-Orange Chocolate Cake
Ingredients
For Chocolate moose
240 g egg yolk
250 g sugar
160 ml water
100 ml cream
15 g gelatin
700 g dark chocolate
200 g milk chocolate
1 ltr whipped cream
For orange moose
150 gm egg yolk
150 gm sugar
350 ml orange juice
750 ml yoghourt
50 gm gelatin
1050 whipped cream
3 gram orange food colour
For orange glaze
300 g white chocolate
30 g gelatin
100 ml glucose
70 g sugar
100 ml condensed milk
10 gm orange food colour
Instructions
Mix egg yolk and sugar in a bowl. Then make caramel with water. Add cream and mix very well. At this point, add chocolate, whipped cream and gelatin. Keep it in the freezer until the gelatin freezes. Add egg yolk, sugar, yoghurt, gelatin, whipped cream and orange food colour in another bowl and mix the ingredients. To make the orange glaze, mix cream, sugar and glucose in a bowl. Add milk chocolate and gelatin in it. Finally add the food colour. Take the cake out of the fridge and spread orange glaze. Ginger orange chocolate cake is now ready to serve.
Extra-fruity Christmas Cake
Ingredients
340 g butter
340 g sugar
6 eggs
420 g flour
10 g baking powder
185 g mixed fruits
125 g red cherry
185 g raisins
15 ml vanilla essence
Instructions
First mix the bitter and sugar in a bowl. Add the eggs one by one. Finally, add the vanilla essence to the mixture. Now mix the rest of the ingredients one by one. Preheat the oven to 160 degrees to bake the cake mixture for 40-45 minutes. After 45 minutes, cool the cake down and add icing sugar and strawberry jam to serve the christmas cake.