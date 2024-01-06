Aroyee: Fineness from farm to plate - with finesse

Food isn't just about sustenance these days; it has very well become a mode of making a statement.

As there is an art to dining, there is also excellence. Aroyee is an amalgamation of both – an averment of finesse and fineness.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Aroyee, meaning delicious in the Thai language, is a fine dining experience – coalescing the fire, flavour and fervour of Thai cuisine, exotic ingredients from the Chittagong Hill Tracts, and the refinement of Western dining.

What sets Aroyee apart from the ordinary is not just its tantalising dishes, but also the enchanting sensory journey it offers to its patrons.

Aroyee brings together fusions of Asian notes, French cooking techniques and rare ingredients experienced through our 7 and 10-course tasting menus.

And it all happens in the comfort of your own home.

Founders Phillip Choudhury and Shaila Rahman say Aroyee isn't just a fine dining destination, but something borne of love. Photo: Courtesy

What I think what we are doing is influencing cuisine. We are influencing people's attitude towards eating, whether at home or out. We are a sort of restaurant, which is not in the restaurant business. Rather, we hope if we can influence how fine dining is looked at here, that would be our revolution. Phillip Choudhury, founder, Aroyee

Founders Phillip Choudhury and Shaila Rahman, however, didn't start Aroyee for it to be just a fine dining destination.

As they describe it, Aroyee is an institution that doesn't just make and cater good food, but it also mends people to be exemplars in the field.

"The story of Aroyee is about why it works," Phillip says.

"Fine dining in the comfort of your home, it's this idea. It's intimate, private and also discreet," he adds.

Photo: Touseful Islam

Shaila and Phillip narrated the story of Aroyee over a 10-course meal.

As the fall evening got crisper, one by one the dishes were served - each scrumptious and telling a story - from how it was sourced to the process of turning them into the fine delicacies that were being served.

From poached quail eggs served over gravlax to beurre blanc, the soiree had a myriad of meticulously crafted dishes.

While the ashets had Western-style fine food on them, each had been made using ingredients sourced of the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

Photo: Nayem Ali

For example, the quenelles served with the duck breast, had black rice sourced from the region.

The beef filet served had pickled wild cumbers with it that can only be foraged in the deep hill forests.

Grilled tiger prawns were served on a bed of bamboo shoots and turmeric petals from the area.

The mango sorbet, served as dessert had been made with fruit indigenous to the region.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Each dish has been a surprising delight – not because they were piquant, but because of the pirouette of fusion they have been.

Offering a decorous dining experience, Aroyee is a high-end catering service that serves haute cuisine with produce sourced from Chattogram Hill Tracts. And their commitment to the hill tracts does not stop at procuring produce.

They get interested people from hill tracts, train them in the food industry and create a pipeline of fine chefs serving the food they are famous for.

Although the menu boasts a number of delicacies from the hill tract, a lot of which is based on foraged ingredients commanding premium prices, there is also ample scope for customisation.

Photo: Nayem Ali

"We create a cuisine, catering to individual palates," Phillip says, mentioning the number of times he has adjusted his menu to appeal to different taste buds.

But the dominance of the hill tracts flavour is abided by even then.

The founder couple of Aroyee are veterans in the development sector and have done their tours of duty in many strife-torn regions.

While working on the UNDP's projects in the Chittagong Hill tracts in the early 2000s, they got better acquainted with the locals and the region's produce. Soon a camaraderie formed - based not just on trust but also borne of love.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Phillip, who has a mixed ethnicity and is a self-taught cook, says his experience with diversity gave him the dexterity in the kitchen.

He is the head chef and creative director of Aroyee and manages it with his wife Shaila Rahman, the managing director of Quay Asia Ltd (Bangladesh).

Phillip designs the menu and trains his staff.

Whatever is served on Aroyee's plate has gone through rigorous tasting and testing.

Photo: Nayem Ali

It's also where Phillip excels.

He speaks enthusiastically about cooking up an experience – a cultural zeitgeist.

"It's the model I have in place. We first determine what's the essence of a cuisine. Then we research the flavour profile, breaking it down into parts," he says.

His food design principles are steeped in instinct and experience. But three other things also form the core principles: originality, longevity and a concept that is unique.

Photo: Nayem Ali

"We deconstruct recipes to find the main idea behind it. We push the envelope, but ensure that food is cooked to a certain standard," he explains.

The opulent gastronomic selection is meticulously curated through extensive consultations with the discerning clientele, bearing in mind the unique nature of each occasion. The inaugural step in this culinary journey involves an exclusive rendezvous with one of Aroyee's adept event managers.

Photo: Nayem Ali

During this auspicious encounter, the manager becomes acquainted with the client's epicurean predilections, and subsequently, every aspect of the culinary experience is tailored to perfection.

Should the occasion demand further refinement, a meeting with the chefs is set and the culinary artisan, in tandem with the particularities, embarks upon the creation of a bespoke menu, a true gastronomic masterpiece.

Moreover, Aroyee extends an invitation to connoisseurs for an intimate dining experience within the soigne set-up of its Baridhara compound, catering to smaller gatherings of gourmands.

Each event is graced with the presence of meticulously crafted menu cards, artfully placed upon the dining table.

Photo: Nayem Ali

The dining table is transformed into a sanctuary of 5-star sophistication, where every element is thoughtfully considered to guarantee an unforgettable, sumptuous repast.

Recently, Aroyee launched two new segments - Jui & Jesmin's China House and Mowshume.

While the first one is about more readily available and fast deliverable food for quotidian events, the latter one is a season-specific menu offering – six sumptuous sets of delectable dishes inspired by the Bengali seasons.

People are the most important elements at Aroyee as they give the whole experience a cultural identity. Phillip and Shaila's endeavour was developed to help the locals develop themselves and so Aroyee's narrative evolved from a gastronomic experience to a feasible social project.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Aroyee describes the economics of its business as being about innovation and creativity to create pleasure for the clients and sharing the proceeds with the people who share the journey.

The employment model is about instilling fundamental skills, learning on the job through apprenticeships and experiential professional growth building confidence to share entrepreneurial risks.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Recruits are brought to Dhaka where they are paid a monthly stipend, along with living accommodations as they are on training.

Aroyee opens up brand new doors of employment opportunities for these people with no prior experience.

Photo: Nayem Ali

It's about nurturing talent, building confidence, and inspiring dreams.

Apprentices aren't simply taught; they are thrust into challenging situations, designed to help them stay composed, adapt, cooperate, and communicate effectively with their colleagues and clients.

Photo: Nayem Ali

This hands-on, immersive approach ensures that the transition from theory to real-world application is seamless and comprehensive.

It is not just about recipes and techniques; it's about instilling confidence, inspiring dreams, and forging resilience.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Trainees are thrown into the thick of things, placed in challenging situations where they learn not only how to cook but also how to keep their cool and excel under pressure. They master the art of teamwork, seamlessly cooperating with colleagues and effectively communicating with clients, ensuring a dining experience par excellence.

Aroyee's commitment extends beyond just getting them started; it focuses on nurturing the skills and qualities essential for thriving in today's workplace, emphasizing resilience as the road to success.

Photo: Touseful Islam

But Aroyee's impact is not confined to the culinary world alone; it extends to the Chittagong Hill Tracts, where it collaborates with women farmers.

Aside from the community cause, Phillip has another driving force.

Photo: Nayem Ali

"What I think what we are doing is influencing cuisine. We are influencing people's attitudes towards eating, whether at home or out. We are a sort of restaurant, which is not in the restaurant business. Rather, we hope if we can influence how fine dining is looked at here, that would be our revolution," Phillip concludes.

Aroyee is an experience - inviting one to take a seat at the table and savour the essence of a culinary journey that transcends borders and bridges cultures.

Photo: Nayem Ali

The Aroyee team can be reached at –

https://aroyee.com/

House 11 Ka, Road 11, Baridhara, Dhaka -1212

Phone: +8801707AROYEE