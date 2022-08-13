Around the world in 10 days: A chance to taste global cuisines

Street food is the best way to experience a culture's true flavours and Hotel Sarina brings you this opportunity with their event, 'Around the world in 10 days'. From 10 to 20 August, patrons can experience street food from across the globe.

"We wanted to give everyone an authentic experience of cuisines across the world," said Syed Mehran Hussain, Assistant Director of Marketing.

The event features four main sections, Indian, Far East Asian, Middle Eastern, and Western cuisines. Over 150 items were present throughout the venue. As soon as you walk in, you are greeted with a melody of fragrances of spices and the warmth of live music. Furthermore, Hotel Sarina's food is made even more special by Mr Kuldeep Bhattacharjee's expertise, who is an expert in multi-cuisine and modern Indian fusion food.

Middle Eastern

Middle Eastern cuisines are well-loved among locals for its spices and the preparation of their meat. When you walk in, the first thing that will catch your gaze is the mutton ouzi, a whole cooked lamb sitting on the table. This masterpiece doubled as a dish and decoration, bringing a true Middle Eastern experience to the table.

Additionally, you could also grab chicken shawarmas in the form of a wrap or salad from their stall. But the beautiful part of the Middle Eastern section was the colourful Arabic Mezze. Mezze is an array of small dishes, and the spread at the event included couscous and dips like hummus, moutabel, and more.

Western

The entire world, to some extent, is familiar with Western cuisines. So making the food stand out can be a bit of a challenge. However, the chefs at Sarina did an impeccable job bringing out unique Western flavours that linger on your tongue.

The stall presented vegetable lasagna and seafood mac and cheese that invited you to grab a spoon. Covered in a generous layer of cheese, the vegetable lasagna had been cooked with mixed vegetables such as potatoes, carrots, and more. These dishes will not make you miss meat at all.

The highlights of the Western cuisine section were the nachos, Texas sliders, and hotdogs. The nachos were customisable; you could choose which salsa and protein to mix up for your plate. No one left without getting a Texas slider or a hotdog. The American fast-food items were prepared right in front of you so you could get a fresh bite every time.

The mini-burgers were straight to the point, which is what made them incredible. They were simple without any overpowering sauce, but every part of it was cooked to perfection, which brought it all together.

Far East Asian

The Far East Asian section had the calmest booth, as the impressive crowd it garnered, watched the chef roll sushi and maki rolls, mesmerised. Even aside from their sushi bar, this stall had an impressive arrangement of food selections such as chicken satay, vegetable tempura, pad thai, and mango sticky rice.

While the sushi bar was the main attraction of this booth, the chicken satay sitting next to it is mention-worthy. The chicken skewers took me back to the streets of Indonesia, where I had tried them the first time.

Indian

The Indian section, by far, had the most hype around it and was personally my favourite. The crowd loved this section the most because the tables were filled, end to end, with enticing dishes such as bhortas, biriyani, kebabs, and more.

Furthermore, the Indian section was also the booth that served the dish that turned out to be my favourite, the pav bhaji. As someone who has tried Indian food occasionally, I did not expect to be surprised by the Indian section as I am familiar with the flavours.

However, pav bhaji was definitely one of the best dishes they served. The vegetable curry it comes with had a good balance of heat where it did not distract you from the individual flavours of the spices. On top of that, nothing can beat bread when it is done right. It was soft and buttery, the perfect companion to the spicy curry.

You too can experience the flavours of the globe until the 20th of August. You can avail their services with their BOGO offer at Tk 3,999, or the buy one get two offer at Tk 5,500.