From appetisers to dessert, turn tasteless leftover rutis into scrumptious meals

Who doesn't love seeing soft, warm handmade rutis alongside vegetables, eggs, or even meat on the breakfast table? Although rutis are typically eaten for breakfast, many of us eat them for dinner as well.

However, leftover rutis usually end up in our refrigerators only to be thrown away at some point.

Although we occasionally reheat some leftover rutis and eat them, it is not always a pleasant experience because then they become hard to chew and tasteless.

So, to relieve you of the guilt of wasting food, we're going to show you how to make three delicious dishes with your leftover rutis in this article. This can be a fun experience and these meals may become your family's favourite.

Mexican Nachos

Nachos work as a wonderful starter, snack or something to munch on while enjoying a movie.

It goes well with your favorite homemade salsa or dip as well. You'll be surprised to learn that leftover rutis work better than fresh ones for this recipe because they're already much drier.

Let's see how it's made.

Ingredients

4 leftover rutis/porotas ¼ tsp red chilli powder ¼ chat masala Oil to deep fry Cheese to garnish (optional)

For Salsa

Fresh tomatoes 1 small onion 1 green chilli ¼ tsp red chili powder ½ tsp sugar Salt to taste Lemon juice ½ tsp balck pepper Fresh coriander leaves chopped

Directions

Separate the two layers of rutis to get crispier nachos. Cut each layer into medium sized triangles and deep fry them in hot oil. Place a paper towel on the plate and remove them from the oil once they are crispy and brown in colour. Add in the salt, chilli powder and chat masala to the ruti triangles and mix well. You can garnish it with some cheese if you like cheesy nachos. You can serve the nachos with tomato salsa. All you'll have to do is to finely dice the tomatoes, onions and chillies, add in all the spices and give it a mix. Storing it in the refrigerator for an hour will enhance the taste.

Ruti noodles

From kids to adults, noodles are everyone's favourite. It comforts us as tiffin, tea-time snack or a hearty dinner.

Let's have a look at how we can use leftover rutis to make some delicious noodles in no time!

Ingredients

Some leftover rutis Cooking oil Finely minced garlic ¼ cup diced onion Chopped green chilli Two eggs Vegetable/meat of your choice Salt and pepper to taste 2 tbsp tomato sauce 1 tbsp vinegar 1 tbsp soy sauce

Directions

Tuck the rutis into tight rolls and using a knife cut them into thin slices. This should end the part of making the noodles. Heat a pan and pour in the cooking oil, add in the eggs and scramble them into small pieces. Once done, remove the eggs from the pan and save for later use. Add the minced garlic in the same oil and fry until fragrant. With the garlic, saute the onions and green chillies and add the meat and vegetables. Adjust the salt and pepper as per your taste. Finally, add the noodles you made earlier to the pan and mix everything well. Add the vinegar and sauces to enhance the taste. Remove from the pan and serve hot!

Chocolate cake

I doubt anyone would argue about the fact that there is no better way to end a meal than with dessert.

What if I told you that you could make a healthy chocolate cake out of stale rutis without sacrificing taste? Yes, that is correct!

The eggless, atta chocolate cake will satisfy your sweet tooth while protecting your health.

Ingredients

4 leftover rutis 1/2 cup wholewheat flour (atta) 1/2 cup cocoa powder 1/2 cup of vegetable oil 1/2 cup of grated jaggery 1/2 tsp of cardamom powder 1/2 cup of milk 1/2 cup of cocoa powder 1/2 cup of curd 1/2 tsp of baking soda 1 tsp of baking powder Pinch of salt

Directions