An affordable treat for the students

In recent years, the cost of food has gone up due to inflation, making it harder for students to enjoy meals at restaurants in Dhaka.

If you're a student seeking a tasty and budget-friendly option, consider checking out The Pabulum. They've been offering a special deal for students for the past few years called the student platter.

This platter includes a chicken cheese burger with fresh melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a soft bun, along with crispy masala french fries with flavorful spices. The best part? The student platter costs only Tk260, making it an excellent value. Plus, it comes with a 250ml Pepsi.

While various restaurants offer a student platter, students often complain about the quality. However, The Pabulum stands out by maintaining consistent quality. Offering a range of burgers, from affordable to mid-end options for around Tk500, the student platter upholds the same high quality. Their outstanding french fries are enhanced by adding extra spice for an even tastier experience.

Beyond the student platter, The Pabulum offers a range of drinks including coffee, tea, juice, soda, and popular milkshakes in flavors like chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and oreo. With branches in Mohammadpur, Siddeshwari, Mirpur, and Polashi, they provide a modern and cozy atmosphere with friendly staff, quick service, and the option for online or phone orders with home delivery.

Open from 10 am to 10 pm every day, The Pabulum has gained positive reviews for its taste and value for money.