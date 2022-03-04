5 places to visit in Bangkok just for street food

Bangkok is a popular destination for many of us who go abroad for the first time to get a taste of an exotic culture.

An excellent tourist destination and a paradise for street food lovers, Bangkok is the best place to visit, especially for starters.

During my multiple visits to Bangkok in the last few years, I encountered the vibrant and flavourful cuisine of Thailand.

Though we can get street food almost everywhere in Bangkok, some destinations specialise in these foods. Anyone wanting to try out something different and exotic than what they are used to tasting should definitely give these areas a try.

Before visiting these places, I researched about the cuisines, as the numerous options can really be overwhelming sometimes. Here are a few dishes that left a mark on my tongue.

Petchaburi Soi 5

Pad Thai.

You can get everything from noodles, rice, fresh fruits, vegetables and lots of snacks in this place primarily in the evening.

Yam Mama

Price: THB50 (Baht)

It is a tasty instant noodle cooked differently which is more of a noodle salad. It tastes sweet with a tangy flavour to it. There is mushroom, imitation crab, shrimp, squid, onion, soup, cabbage, chicken, ham and sausages. The blend of spices such as fish sauce, chilli, and garlic juice gives it the traditional rich Thai taste.

Thai Iced Tea

Price: THB25

This Thai staple drink is more popular among the youngsters. Basically, it is an iced milk tea. The sweetness comes from the milk, and those who love strong tea flavour should definitely try it.

Pad Thai

Price: THB50 (can vary)

Pad Thai is a stir fry rice noodle served with fried egg, tofu, and a side of soy sauce or fish sauce. You can feel the cheesy tofu melting in your mouth with the egg yolk and hot noodles, while the dark soy sauce gives the dish a punch of umami deliciousness. It is a staple for the citizens and very popular amongst the tourists.

Charoen Krung Are, Haroon mosque

Khao Mok.

People who visit Bangkok regularly are well-known of the fact that it is a bit hard to find halal food here. The area near Haroon mosque is known for its delicious halal cuisine that will melt anyone's heart.

Roti Mataba

Price: THB100 (can vary)

It is a parata style roti stuffed with egg, meat, and onions, much like the Mughlai Parata available here in Bangladesh. It is crunchy outside and is tender, juicy inside filled with caramelised smoky flavours. You can taste a little bit of the fried egg, the tender meat, and the heavenly blend of caramelised onions in every bite. It is savoury and will leave you nostalgic years after savouring it. It also has a sweet version where the parata is torn into bite-size pieces soaked in milk.

Khao Mok

Price: THB90

It is a Thai biryani. It is filled with beef, chicken, and often fried fish! The rice does not taste much different than what we are used to having. What gave it the known Thai flavour was the mint coriander sauce. The biryani also came with a caramelised onion curry and gave the whole dish more depth. It was savoury, tasted familiar yet with a twist. A must try indeed!

Street Ratchada Shopping Mall

Mango Sticky Rice.

Though it is a mall, the bottom layer of the mall is actually a food chain with stalls and restaurants.

Mango Sticky Rice

Price: THB100

The rice is served in a cup and has a bluish-green tint. Sticky rice with the ripe mango- tasted similar to the usual Aam-Bhaat we are used to eating but with added spices.

Bite-size finger food

I also tried their spicy fries (THB60) and crispy fried chicken (THB70) served with sauce and mayonnaise. The aroma of the fries and the crispy chicken really made the food taste even better.

Bangkok Chinatown

Thai Style Suki.

Bangkok Chinatown is undoubtedly one of the most famous places known for street food. Along with the shopping spree, people love stopping here for some staple dishes.

Khao Gaeng Jek Puey

Price: THB40

It is basically Thai rice served with a curry of choice. You can choose among many options such as eggs, crab, chicken, mushroom, etc. The dish is cooked in coconut milk which gives it a buttery taste. The gravy is quite creamy and the meat sits beautifully with the curry. It has a moderate spice level and is served with a side of chilli, onions, vinegar, and fish sauce.

Khanom Pang Jao Gao

Price: THB12-30 (depends on the filling inside)

It is grilled bread served with various fillings. The bread can be done three ways- crispy outside, soft inside, completely soft, and lastly, soft outside with a crispy inside. I had the one with chocolate and coconut filling, but it can be sweet or savoury. They were done the traditional way- crispy outside and creamy inside. The grilled bread tasted delicious, and the fillings melted in my mouth with every bite. This dessert is highly recommended.

Thai style suki

Price: THB90-THB100

Suki basically refers to thinly sliced stir-fried meat, which can also be mixed with seafood. I had mine with only meat. It is served with noodles and a vegetable mix. A sauce is provided which tastes like cheese mashed with garlic and chilli. It adds an excellent punch to the dish. You can taste the smoky fried meat along with the noodles and veggies. All the savoury goodness served on a plate-you can not go wrong with it.

Tha Kha Floating Market

Toong Tong.

Floating markets are definitely a tourist destination for anyone visiting Bangkok. Along with the various merchandise, you will find varieties of food in these places.

Hoy Tod

Price: THB20

It is a dish of oyster fried egg served with bean sprout, cilantro, and sometimes lard (strips of pig fat). It is smoky and a very flavorful unique omelette that melts in the mouth.

Toong Tong

Price: THB20

It is a type of roll that is crispy on top and soft at the bottom because most of the fillings are in the bottom. It looks adorable and just like a gift packet, and tastes very much like the spring rolls that we all are familiar with.

Khao Tom Mad

Price: THB5

It is a mixture of banana and sticky rice cooked with coconut milk. Wrapped in banana leaves, it steamed before being served. The coconut milk adds sweetness to the rice, whereas the banana adds a rich earthy flavour. A handful of goodness that feels light in the stomach.