5 cheesy delights from Tutu’s Artisan Cheese

Tutu Saadullah, the pioneer behind Tutu's Artisan Cheese, found his calling towards creating artisanal cheese as a young commissioned air force pilot in 1986 while undergoing survival training in Swat Valley, Pakistan.

Tutu Saadullah Founder, Tutu’s Artisan Cheese

There he tasted a fermented yoghurt drink prepared by the valley's natives, and the strong cheesy aroma of the drink sparked a lifelong romance with cheese and cheese craftsmanship that culminated in the opening of his page in July 2017.

Cheese that has been made staying true to traditional methods of cheese making and craftsmanship, is called artisanal cheese. "Artisan cheese is made by individuals using bare minimum enzymes and culture," explains the passionate cheese connoisseur.

Photos: Noor-A-Alam

This careful, precise and methodical process gives artisanal cheeses its distinct taste profiles. Saadullah remarks, "They are in a very different ballpark than commercially available cheese," making them far superior than a wrapped wedge of Cheddar, Swiss or Gouda you would find at a grocery store.

He offers a variety of cheese to taste from, and when asked to name five of his favourites, Saadullah jokingly inquired, "Only five? That's difficult to say." He continues "From soft cheese, it's Brie and Camembert – these are the most popular ones. Then comes the Halloumi and Feta. These are all the soft cheeses. And then there is Cheddar, Gouda, Swiss, and Gruyere - these are the hard cheeses I mostly make now."

Saadullah, an industrial designer who is also the CEO of Bentwood, Solid Hardwood Flooring, made various kinds of moulds, pressure applying presses, cheese vats, automatic milk stirring paddles, humidity-controlled cheese caves required to imbue the authenticity of artisan cheese. By applying appropriate technology, he has been successful in creating a broad range of hard and soft cheeses.

Essential minerals and vitamins such as phosphorus, potassium, protein and calcium are derived from dairy products. Discover five artisanal cheeses available at Tutu's Artisan Cheese to liven up your meals and slot in your dairy nutrition.

Chilli Cheddar

Chilli Cheddar, Photo: Noor-A-Alam

This cheddar is crumbly with a spicy kick. As a semi-hard to hard cheese, this particular cheddar would be great for cooking small cheddar bites dipped in a batter and deep fried. It would also be complementary to our ethnic cheese cuisines such as korai paneer, alu paneer, palak paneer etc. Cheddar melts when it is heated making it ideal for soups and also as a pizza topping. It pairs well as a velvety accompaniment for creamy pastas or as a flavourful crusty baked topping.

Manchego

This Spanish native falls in the category of semi-hard cheeses. It is firm to bite into, but dissolves once it hits your tongue. It is easy to cut into. This cheese has a very versatile yet nutty flavour profile. It is strong enough to enjoy a bite or nibble on its own, but also mild enough for it to complement with fruits as it also has a subtle sweetness to it. It would make a great addition to a charcuterie as it blends well with nuts, fruits, crackers and even some olive toppings without overpowering any of the other flavours on the board.

Pepper Jack

Pepper Jack. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pepper Jack originated in America and mostly uses mild Mexican pepper Jalapeño. But Saadullah uses Naga Pepper found in the Sylhet region which rates over 1 to 1.5 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU) as one of the world's top hottest chillies, packing a serious punch. Pepper Jack is a variety of Monterey Jack that is flavoured with peppers and often other vegetables and spices to give it a kick. This semi-soft cheese is spicy and goes well with quesadillas. It has a very buttery texture when you put it in your mouth. It is perfect to make some cheese somuchas, grilled sandwiches, burgers and even goes well just as a topping on salted crackers. It is perfect for spice enthusiasts to indulge in some good ol' spicy and buttery goodness.

Gruyère

Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Gruyère cheese has a strong earthy aroma to it but do not be fooled by it. This cheese is on the firm side and has a combination of sweet and salty notes. It can be eaten by itself due to its firmness, and it also melts perfectly when heated. From making a fancy fondue to incorporating it into homely dishes, if you are looking for a buttery aftertaste, Gruyere is the way to go. This is a cheese worth experimenting with, so whip up some delicious cheese pies and hot pattis for a delightful experience.

Halloumi

Photos: Noor-A-Alam

It is commonly known as a Turkish and Cypriot cheese. This soft cheese is also native to Greece, and is known by different names such as helim or mahaloum in the Middle East. To get the best out of a Halloumi, grilling and pan frying this delectable dairy block makes for a decadent snack. The characteristic squeak is emblematic of the Halloumi, and when paired with watermelons and tomatoes, the burst of sweetness balances out the salty taste for a more well-rounded eating experience.