A visual odyssey of the US-Bangladesh relationship over the last 50 years

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 01:56 pm

A visual odyssey of the US-Bangladesh relationship over the last 50 years

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 01:56 pm

In a momentous celebration of the enduring bilateral relations between the United States and Bangladesh, US Ambassador Peter Haas and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam inaugurated a special photo exhibition on 30 May titled "Roots of Friendship: 50 Years of US-Bangladesh Relations." 

During his two-day visit to Bangladesh, Senator Edward Kennedy makes a speech at University of Dhaka in 1972.
During his two-day visit to Bangladesh, Senator Edward Kennedy makes a speech at University of Dhaka in 1972.

The exhibition, held at the Edward M Kennedy Center for Public Service and the Arts (EMK Center), serves as a reflection on over five decades of profound connections and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

The original cast film Season 1 of Sisimpur at Dhaka in 2004.
The original cast film Season 1 of Sisimpur at Dhaka in 2004.

Spanning over an extended period of time, this exhibition comprises 50 historic photographs.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines’s first Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Aircraft lands at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, 2018.

Visitors can experience this remarkable exhibition at the EMK Center until 14 June 2023. Today TBS features a few photographs from the show. 

Tom Two Arrows, an indigenous artist and lecturer, showcases Onondaga tribal traditions through music and dance at Dhaka University in 1950.
Tom Two Arrows, an indigenous artist and lecturer, showcases Onondaga tribal traditions through music and dance at Dhaka University in 1950.
Bangabandhu Satellite-1 launches from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida in 2018.
Bangabandhu Satellite-1 launches from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida in 2018.

 

Louis Kahn (second from left) works on a model of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (National Parliament House) at Dhaka in 1961.

