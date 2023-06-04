A visual odyssey of the US-Bangladesh relationship over the last 50 years

In a momentous celebration of the enduring bilateral relations between the United States and Bangladesh, US Ambassador Peter Haas and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam inaugurated a special photo exhibition on 30 May titled "Roots of Friendship: 50 Years of US-Bangladesh Relations."

During his two-day visit to Bangladesh, Senator Edward Kennedy makes a speech at University of Dhaka in 1972.

The exhibition, held at the Edward M Kennedy Center for Public Service and the Arts (EMK Center), serves as a reflection on over five decades of profound connections and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

The original cast film Season 1 of Sisimpur at Dhaka in 2004.

Spanning over an extended period of time, this exhibition comprises 50 historic photographs.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines’s first Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Aircraft lands at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, 2018.

Visitors can experience this remarkable exhibition at the EMK Center until 14 June 2023. Today TBS features a few photographs from the show.

Tom Two Arrows, an indigenous artist and lecturer, showcases Onondaga tribal traditions through music and dance at Dhaka University in 1950.