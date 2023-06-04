A visual odyssey of the US-Bangladesh relationship over the last 50 years
In a momentous celebration of the enduring bilateral relations between the United States and Bangladesh, US Ambassador Peter Haas and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam inaugurated a special photo exhibition on 30 May titled "Roots of Friendship: 50 Years of US-Bangladesh Relations."
The exhibition, held at the Edward M Kennedy Center for Public Service and the Arts (EMK Center), serves as a reflection on over five decades of profound connections and people-to-people ties between the two nations.
Spanning over an extended period of time, this exhibition comprises 50 historic photographs.
Visitors can experience this remarkable exhibition at the EMK Center until 14 June 2023. Today TBS features a few photographs from the show.