Tulsipur horse market in photos
Traders say Tulsipur is the last haat dedicated to horses that takes place every week
In Tulsipur, there is a horse for everyone.
In this weekly haat in Jamalpur's Tulsipur, horse traders from around the area gather with their horses, carriages and accessories. Along come horse enthusiasts from across the country.
To many, horses still have more utility than motorised vehicles due to low maintenance cost, and to others, it's a matter of passion.
Some look for horses suitable for transportation, some try to find fast, race horses. Some even buy baby horses for their grandchildren to play with.
