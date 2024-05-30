Tulsipur horse market in photos

In Focus

Ashraful Haque
30 May, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 05:43 pm

Tulsipur horse market in photos

Traders say Tulsipur is the last haat dedicated to horses that takes place every week

Ashraful Haque
30 May, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 05:43 pm
A part of the horse market. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
A part of the horse market. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

In Tulsipur, there is a horse for everyone.

In this weekly haat in Jamalpur's Tulsipur, horse traders from around the area gather with their horses, carriages and accessories. Along come horse enthusiasts from across the country.

Most of them use horses to transport goods – mostly crops during different seasons – and some look for race horses. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
Most of them use horses to transport goods – mostly crops during different seasons – and some look for race horses. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

To many, horses still have more utility than motorised vehicles due to low maintenance cost, and to others, it's a matter of passion.

Some look for horses suitable for transportation, some try to find fast, race horses. Some even buy baby horses for their grandchildren to play with. 

Horses put into strength test. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
Horses put into strength test. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
A horse trader with 40 years of experience. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
A horse trader with 40 years of experience. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
Many buy foals for their children and grandchildren just Tk1,000 and Tk 1,500. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
Many buy foals for their children and grandchildren just Tk1,000 and Tk 1,500. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
The haat actually begins after lunch every Thursday and by four o’clock, it is at its busiest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
The haat actually begins after lunch every Thursday and by four o’clock, it is at its busiest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
Traders say Tulsipur is the last haat dedicated to horses that takes place every week. Trading continues in the market till close to midnight. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
Traders say Tulsipur is the last haat dedicated to horses that takes place every week. Trading continues in the market till close to midnight. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
A trader bathes his horse at the nearby canal before selling it. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
A trader bathes his horse at the nearby canal before selling it. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
Racehorses fetch much more money when they win. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
Racehorses fetch much more money when they win. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
Local traders also sell expensive horses worth Tk8-10 lakh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
Local traders also sell expensive horses worth Tk8-10 lakh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
Young people seem very interested in horses in the market. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
Young people seem very interested in horses in the market. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Read more here:

https://www.tbsnews.net/features/panorama/day-tulsipur-capital-horse-tra...

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

9h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

51m | Videos
Refurbished Laptops Market: Risk or Potential?

Refurbished Laptops Market: Risk or Potential?

1h | Videos
Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

3h | Videos
What is the future of volcanoes?

What is the future of volcanoes?

4h | Videos