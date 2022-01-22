Tranquillity in chaos

Mohammad Tasawar Islam
22 January, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 12:12 pm

Tranquillity in chaos

The series comprises images taken from 2016 to 2021 in Dhaka. In this series, each image has its own narrative which synchronises with a variety of emotions

Mohammad Tasawar Islam
22 January, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 12:12 pm

Photography has always been a great source of inspiration which helps me to develop a certain point of view about life and reality. 

I take photos mostly in Dhaka. Urban realities, the cacophony, and the split moments which vanish in milliseconds attract me like nothing else. Hence, I try to bring out layers, colours, candidness, and mostly 'life' in my photos. 

Filmmaker Satyajit Roy has been the greatest inspiration for me since he understood and portrayed Bangali life like no one else. To name a few, I am deeply influenced by the works of Anwar Hossain, Raghubir Singh, Raghu Rai, Alex Webb, and many other photographers around the globe.

These photos are from one of my photo series titled 'Tranquillity In Chaos'. The series comprises images taken from 2016 to 2021 in Dhaka. In this series, each image has its own narrative which synchronises with a variety of emotions. 

The city life is mostly based on chaos but I tried to find all the split images that contain a sense of tranquillity in it. I see city life as an urban maze where everyone is trying to find their own way towards peace amidst all the despondent stories.

Draped in Warmth. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam
Draped in Warmth. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam

 

Unfair Longing. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam
Unfair Longing. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam

 

Roadrunners. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam
Roadrunners. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam

 

The Last Train. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam
The Last Train. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam

 

Snooze Dwelling. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam
Snooze Dwelling. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam

 

Bewildered Sunflower. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam
Bewildered Sunflower. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam

 

Bionic Bubble Bath. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam
Bionic Bubble Bath. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam

 

Concrete cries in silence. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam
Concrete cries in silence. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam

 

Departed Childhood. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam
Departed Childhood. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam

 

Harmony within cacophony. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam
Harmony within cacophony. Photo: Mohammad Tasawar Islam

Photography / Dhaka / Urban realities

