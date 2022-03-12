Smiles of rural women for a sustainable tomorrow

Bangladesh has a population of 160 million, 107 million of whom live in rural areas. At least 50 million of them are women.

Reshma changed her story with integrated agricultural farming.jpg

Women are the backbone of the rural economy. They work tirelessly for the well-being of their families and to ensure food security.

Weaving shawl on the loom

They also contribute massively in revenue-generating activities such as agriculture, livestock and non-farm events. They are the best managers in the world because through managing households they know very well about finances.

The harmony in rice winnowing

The women of Bangladesh have made remarkable and wonderful progress in the last 50 years. They have broken barriers, fought against injustice and won their own battles.

A mother takes care of her baby while weaving baskets with Kans grass

Even a few years ago they were not given the dignity and recognition they deserve. However, their work is being evaluated and recognition is snowballing now.

A girl embroidering her dreams on a Nakshi Kantha

Of course, this change did not come singlehandedly. Rather, this progress has been made possible by the collective efforts of the government, private, and non-government organisations.

Recycling yarn from sweater with spinning wheel

In this photo story, I tried to focus on the contribution of rural women and the need to create more reasons for them to smile by recognising their productive efforts for a sustainable tomorrow.

Md Asaf-Ud-Daula is a Nature and Lifestyle photographer. He works for the Rural Development Academy, Bogura. During his photography journey, he has participated in more than 100 photography exhibitions and contests. He has won many national and international photography awards along with a solo exhibition in Europe. He won the Best Photographer 2018 from Religion Today film festival, Italy and achieved Agora World's best photo 2020 Green Hero award.

