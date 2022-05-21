Life is unique on the seashore. Time stops moving by the hour, rather from one emotion to the next.

Children can draw anything from imagination in this open canvas where the ships can take them anywhere in their mind

Sound of the sea reaches out to the heart. My heart yearns for the limitless and immortal sea. As a traveller, the seashore tempts me most.

Monotonous life is fading away when you can feel the rhythm of sea waves with your family

Tomorrow will be another tiring day! It is very hard to carry people everyday

Bangladesh's seashores are famous tourist spots for all Bangladeshis. This photo series represents Kuakata, Patenga, Cox's Bazar and St Martin's Island.

People fill their Facebook wall of travelling photos

Emotions of human beings as well as stray animals are infused with seashores and this series portrays such emotions. And as a photographer, I cannot help but notice and capture the emotions of the living souls there.

Playing in the shore is daily part for Children living near seashore

People of different ages and classes come here to get rid of all their mechanical and monotonous lifestyles. They enjoy their time. In the vast horizon, people come to a standstill.

Seashore helps people_couples fall in love again

At the same time, it always gives people a sense of immensity and eternity that teaches people of different ages to love life in a different way. People contemplate their life. It actually contains emotions of millions of living people.