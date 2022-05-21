Seashore
Life is unique on the seashore. Time stops moving by the hour, rather from one emotion to the next.
Sound of the sea reaches out to the heart. My heart yearns for the limitless and immortal sea. As a traveller, the seashore tempts me most.
Bangladesh's seashores are famous tourist spots for all Bangladeshis. This photo series represents Kuakata, Patenga, Cox's Bazar and St Martin's Island.
Emotions of human beings as well as stray animals are infused with seashores and this series portrays such emotions. And as a photographer, I cannot help but notice and capture the emotions of the living souls there.
People of different ages and classes come here to get rid of all their mechanical and monotonous lifestyles. They enjoy their time. In the vast horizon, people come to a standstill.
At the same time, it always gives people a sense of immensity and eternity that teaches people of different ages to love life in a different way. People contemplate their life. It actually contains emotions of millions of living people.