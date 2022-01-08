Scene of the unseen

Rifat Iqbal
08 January, 2022, 11:00 am
The story embodied in a single photograph, a moment frozen in time, is always a unique experience to have. More recently, studies have found that human aesthetic appreciation of animal species plays an important role in the conservation of nature

Lets dance. Photo: Rifat Iqbal
Lets dance. Photo: Rifat Iqbal

There is no scientific agreement about whether birds have feelings or not, but birders or bird photographers like us often see evidence of bird emotions in their different personalities and behaviours.

Glitters of the paradise. Photo: Rifat Iqbal
Glitters of the paradise. Photo: Rifat Iqbal

They share love and bond, dance with joy, cuddle with care, and kiss with passion. They share with love and enjoy the sunset with mood.

The leap of love. Photo: Rifat Iqbal
The leap of love. Photo: Rifat Iqbal
A little smooch. Photo: Rifat Iqbal
A little smooch. Photo: Rifat Iqbal

From a majestic landing to an amazing flight, there is always something to appreciate which we miss most often, not always because these actions are too fast to notice but we seldom try to see things differently.

The golden landing. Photo: Rifat Iqbal
The golden landing. Photo: Rifat Iqbal

In the world of videos and virtual reality, there is still something powerful about the impact of a still image. 

Moonlit night. Photo: Rifat Iqbal
Moonlit night. Photo: Rifat Iqbal

The story embodied in a single photograph, a moment frozen in time, is always a unique experience to have. More recently, studies have found that human aesthetic appreciation of animal species plays an important role in the conservation of nature.

Dance on the floor. Photo: Rifat Iqbal
Dance on the floor. Photo: Rifat Iqbal

During all these years of my photographic journey in this small but rich wildlife diversified country, I am blessed with so many astounding moments of wild species, that it just never felt enough. 

Target Locked. Photo: Rifat Iqbal
Target Locked. Photo: Rifat Iqbal
A land of colors. Photo: Rifat Iqbal
A land of colors. Photo: Rifat Iqbal

Here I am presenting a photo series which resembles some of the most iconic wild birds' moments taken in our country. This series will take you to the scene of the unseen and give a chance to appreciate once more these beautiful species around you.

Rifat Iqbal is a prominent wildlife photographer in Bangladesh. He is the former President of the Photographic Society of RUET. During his childhood he developed a strong fascination for nature and wildlife. He started his photography journey in his early university days at the age of 19. Rifat achieved numerous awards from both home and abroad.

