As the holy Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated in the country tomorrow, crowds of homebound passengers were seen in the capital's Kamalapur Railway Station today (16 June).

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Many were seen waiting for their train on the platform.

Passengers were seen boarding overcrowded trains.

Even the roofs of some trains were full to the brim.