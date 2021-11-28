Parrots flock in their thousands to Gumai Beel in Ctg 

In Focus

Kamol Das
28 November, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 02:55 pm

Parrots flock in their thousands to Gumai Beel in Ctg 

Golden fields, bumper harvest brings smile on farmers faces  

Kamol Das
28 November, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 02:55 pm

Farmers of Gumai Beel in Chittagong's Rangunia are in a festive mood as the autumn harvest approaches. 

Fields of the second-largest beel of the country look golden as ever, bringing smiles on the faces of the farmers.

Photo: Kamol Das
Photo: Kamol Das

Locals are expecting a bumper yield this year, a much-needed respite amid all the economic and social disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Photo: Kamol Das
Photo: Kamol Das

According to the claims of the farmers, the harvest of a paddy season from the beel is enough to feed Bangladesh's entire population for over two days.

Photo: Kamol Das
Photo: Kamol Das

Meanwhile, the silo of Chattogram has now become the sanctuary for parrots, who in thousands have flocked to the beel in search of food. 

Photo: Kamol Das
Photo: Kamol Das

They come during noon and leave, with full stomachs, when the sun dips deep into the western horizon.

Photo: Kamol Das
Photo: Kamol Das

The farmers here have welcomed the birds with the warmest of hearts. They are also creating awareness in the community so that the birds are not harmed or killed.

Photo: Kamol Das
Photo: Kamol Das

A large number of visitors have started coming to the beel to enjoy this wonderful natural beauty. The birds are mesmerising them with their chirping and fluttering.

Photo: Kamol Das
Photo: Kamol Das

Croplands filled with golden paddy with parrots flying all over them is nothing short of a painting.

Photo: Kamol Das
Photo: Kamol Das

Features / Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

10m | Panorama
A flock of parakeets fly over a golden paddy field at Rangunia&#039;s Gumai Beel in Chattogram. According to the locals, the birds are attracted to the smell of mature paddy and come to the area during harvesting season in great numbers to have a feast. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Kamol Das

Parrots flock in their thousands to Gumai Beel in Ctg 

3h | In Focus
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

19h | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

19h | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

19h | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 