Parrots flock in their thousands to Gumai Beel in Ctg 

Farmers of Gumai Beel in Chittagong's Rangunia are in a festive mood as the autumn harvest approaches.

Fields of the second-largest beel of the country look golden as ever, bringing smiles on the faces of the farmers.

Photo: Kamol Das

Locals are expecting a bumper yield this year, a much-needed respite amid all the economic and social disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo: Kamol Das

According to the claims of the farmers, the harvest of a paddy season from the beel is enough to feed Bangladesh's entire population for over two days.

Photo: Kamol Das

Meanwhile, the silo of Chattogram has now become the sanctuary for parrots, who in thousands have flocked to the beel in search of food.

Photo: Kamol Das

They come during noon and leave, with full stomachs, when the sun dips deep into the western horizon.

Photo: Kamol Das

The farmers here have welcomed the birds with the warmest of hearts. They are also creating awareness in the community so that the birds are not harmed or killed.

Photo: Kamol Das

A large number of visitors have started coming to the beel to enjoy this wonderful natural beauty. The birds are mesmerising them with their chirping and fluttering.

Photo: Kamol Das

Croplands filled with golden paddy with parrots flying all over them is nothing short of a painting.