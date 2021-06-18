I am Thahnan ferdous, a travel photographer based in Dhaka. The passion for photography takes me places beyond my known boundary of life. It teaches me how to interact with strangers, and befriend them.

When I take photos, I focus on colourful and vibrant moments of people's lives, especially while they interact with nature. It is amazing to see how the lives and activities of people living close to nature changes with changing seasons.

While most would run to escape the rain, some find joy in getting drenched.Photo: Thahnan Ferdous

And what is more satisfying than doing it in the monsoon!

The quintessential view of traditional boats lazily sailing through a canal.Photo: Thahnan Ferdous

When it starts raining, some get busy getting their cattle back home, some rush to take shelter under a shed or return to the comfort of their homes. On the contrary, some love to immerse in the moment in their own way.

The look of Dhaka's heart Sadarghat changes during the monsoon. Photo: Thahnan Ferdous

Some see it as an opportunity to catch some fish from the nearby waterbody, and children run out of their homes to play a game of football, or as seen in one of the photos here, cricket.

As the rainwater gives new life to all the canals, rivers and other water bodies, it rejuvenates a unique set of trade-related activities that take place from the outskirts of the largest cities to the most remote villages of the country.

Craftsmen build new boats and take them to nearby haats. Also, seasonal waterways open, and boats of different size and shape start carrying various goods to faraway places.

Monsoon is the season for constructing new boats . Photo: Thahnan Ferdous

I think beauty lies in everything, and I try to see and capture it in the pettiest of things.

A farmer trying to stay dry wearing a bamboo-made conical hat as he returns home in the rain.Photo: Thahnan Ferdous

Here I present to you some of my photos taken in the magical monsoon.

