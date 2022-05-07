Mad Honey: Nepal’s famous honey that makes people hallucinate

Engulfed in a tornado of angry giant bees, Durga Gharti (30) risks his life to collect the precious spring ‘red honey’, famous for its medicinal, aphrodisiac and hallucinogenic properties. Photo: Mauro De Bettio

In the vast mountain ranges of Nepal, there are isolated tribes who, for centuries, have collected a special type of honey from the slopes of the Himalayas.

Narasingh Garbuza (30) is holding a long bamboo cane, known as tango, essential for collecting the honey. Photo: Mauro De Bettio

They live in remote villages of wood and stone houses which are set into the mountain range of the Dhaulagiri district, under the shadow of Mount Everest. Far from other localities, this pristine area is only accessible on foot, and it takes a couple of days to reach from the neighbouring villages.

The remote village of the honey hunters, set into the mountain range of the Dhaulagiri district, under the shadow of Mount Everest. Photo: Mauro De Bettio

Honey hunting is an atavistic tradition, handed down through the generations and a vivid testimony of a culture linked to nature and the seasons. Still practised today with the help of rudimentary tools and without any safety precautions.

The possession and transport of weapons is illegal in this region but walking in the forest for days is too risky without any protections against wild animals. Photo: Mauro De Bettio

It is a dangerous, crazy and sometimes a fatal ritual that may not last much longer. The reason for this can be partially attributed to changes in the ecosystem. However, the main threat is due to the growing reputation of the properties and effects of the honey.

Angry giant bees attack Durga Gharti (30) to protect their precious honey. Photo: Mauro De Bettio

Over the years the demand for this quality product has increased exponentially, especially in the Chinese, Japanese and Korean markets. Demand combined with the complexity of procuring make this an expensive product.

A woman begins the long journey from the base camp to her village with a large load of honey hives. Photo: Mauro De Bettio

The Himalayan giant bees are the largest in the world and produce different types of honey depending on the season and the elevation of the nectar producing flowers. The honey has a reddish, viscous appearance, and is known as 'mad honey'.

Durga Gharti (30) begins to climb down the ladder, attached to a hundred metres-odd overhang. Photo: Mauro De Bettio

It is created in huge hives that can reach two metres wide and sit upon jagged protrusions and steep rock faces. The only time the honey contains the grayanotoxin, a toxin produced from the nectar of Rhododendron blooms, is in the spring.

Hum Bdr Pun (45) is crossing a river after carrying the heavy 120 meters handmade rope ladders for more than two days, that are necessary to reach the honeycombs down the cliff. Photo: Mauro De Bettio

The sacrifice of animals is necessary to guarantee an abundant hunt and harvest for the coming years. Photo: Mauro De Bettio

The honey produced during the spring has hallucinogenic properties, and two teaspoons are enough to produce psychotropic effects similar to that of cannabis. There are those who describe the effect as 'slightly intoxicating', whilst others see it as a deadly poison.

A man showing a gigantic hive just collected. Photo: Mauro De Bettio

For the Nepalese, 'mad honey' is considered curative in small doses and they will use it as an antiseptic, a cough syrup and a pain reliever.

Born and raised in a little village in the Italian Alps, now based in Barcelona, Mauro felt the desire to tell stories from a young age. He discovered that the camera was the right tool for him, through which he could speak to the world.

Mauro won numerous awards in recent years including the ND (overall winner 2021), Portrait Of Humanity 2020, 2020 AAP Magazine 11 Travels (first place), and the 2018 National Geographic Italy (first place). Works by Mauro have been published in numerous magazines including in the National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lensculture, Dodho magazine, Lensmagazine, and in the Edge of Humanity magazine.

This photo story was sent by Mauro De Bettio for publication in The Business Standard.