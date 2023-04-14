Fulbiju: A Floral Symphony at the Heart of Chittagong Hill Tracts



Riben Dhar
14 April, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 02:57 pm

Photo: Riben Dhar
Photo: Riben Dhar

The Chittagong Hill Tracts come alive during the Biju, Boisu, Bishu, Bihu, Sangrai, and Bangla New Year celebrations, with the lush hills and valleys painted in vibrant hues of festivities. The air is filled with anticipation as the ethnic minorities prepare for Fulbiju, the jewel of the Biju festival, a celebration that marks the dawn of a new year, brimming with renewal, hope, and prosperity.

Photo: Riben Dhar
Photo: Riben Dhar
Photo: Riben Dhar
Photo: Riben Dhar

With the first light of dawn, people awaken with a sense of purpose, cleansing their homes meticulously. Every sweep of the broom and every scrub of the rag is a gesture of bidding farewell to the old and making way for the new. But it is the flowers that steal the show, bursting forth in a riot of colors. The tribal people lovingly adorn their homes with these natural masterpieces, creating a kaleidoscope of floral wonders.

Photo: Riben Dhar
Photo: Riben Dhar
Photo: Riben Dhar
Photo: Riben Dhar

However, Fulbiju is not just a feast for the eyes. It is a celebration of spirit, faith, and the power of prayer. The ethnic minorities people collect flowers and skilfully weave them into garlands, offerings to the gods of peace and prosperity. And then comes the moment of utmost reverence - the ritual of floating flowers in the rivers, canals, and springs. Each delicate petal carries the prayers and hopes of the people, seeking blessings from the gods, dispelling negative energy, and ushering in a year of good fortune and abundance.

Photo: Riben Dhar
Photo: Riben Dhar
Photo: Riben Dhar
Photo: Riben Dhar

Fulbiju is a celebration that goes beyond its aesthetic beauty. It is a profound tribute to the rich cultural tapestry of the ethnic minority community, a testament to their unwavering commitment to preserving traditions and passing them on to future generations. It is a celebration of life itself, of the boundless possibilities of new beginnings. As the ethnic minority people bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new with open hearts, they are filled with a sense of endless possibilities, knowing that the year ahead will be a tapestry of beauty, abundance, and grace, woven with the threads of their traditions and deep-rooted faith.

Photo: Riben Dhar
Photo: Riben Dhar
Photo: Riben Dhar
Photo: Riben Dhar

The photos were taken in 2023.

