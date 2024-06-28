Dhaka North organises 'Cycling for health' to celebrate AL's 75th founding anniversary
Dhaka North City Corporation organised a cycling programme today (28 June) to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of Awami League.
The "Cycling for health" programme was inaugurated by Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam.
Awami League (AL), Bangladesh's oldest and largest political party, celebrated its 75th founding anniversary with nationwide festivities on 23 June.
Bangladesh Awami League was founded on this day in 1949. Over the decades, it has evolved into the country's largest political party, leading the movements for independence, the Liberation War, and various democratic movements.