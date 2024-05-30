A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A part of the horse market. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

In Tulsipur, there is a horse for everyone.

In this weekly haat in Jamalpur's Tulsipur, horse traders from around the area gather with their horses, carriages and accessories. Along come horse enthusiasts from across the country.

Most of them use horses to transport goods – mostly crops during different seasons – and some look for race horses. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

To many, horses still have more utility than motorised vehicles due to low maintenance cost, and to others, it's a matter of passion.

Some look for horses suitable for transportation, some try to find fast, race horses. Some even buy baby horses for their grandchildren to play with.

Horses put into strength test. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

A horse trader with 40 years of experience. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Many buy foals for their children and grandchildren just Tk1,000 and Tk 1,500. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The haat actually begins after lunch every Thursday and by four o’clock, it is at its busiest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Traders say Tulsipur is the last haat dedicated to horses that takes place every week. Trading continues in the market till close to midnight. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

A trader bathes his horse at the nearby canal before selling it. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Racehorses fetch much more money when they win. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Local traders also sell expensive horses worth Tk8-10 lakh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Young people seem very interested in horses in the market. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

