Chasing the light
Despite being a historian and a teacher, a big portion of my life is devoted to creating digital content.
I deliver my vision of the world that surrounds me to social media platforms through different forms and mediums - photography, video, articles, and education. It is like a balsam to me that helps to ease the struggles in life.
Based in Portugal, I built a career that started in landscape photography and evolved to other forms of expression using advanced digital techniques that helped me create my own style.
I only capture my moments around the golden hour of the day or night, to get the most of the unique light that emerges on the scenes I visit.
Warm colours, leading lines, expressive moments that get frozen in one's retina, is what I always chase everywhere. Trees, boats, reflections, roads- these are the subjects that I pursue the most.
Then I make the fusion between what has been captured and the artistic vision that leads to the final image that I have in my mind.
I am always searching for new angles. Even in places that were visited many times, there is always a new thing that can be brought home to the studio. It is an endless momentum that I try to keep.
I am very thankful to the audience that follow me and to the brands that support my career. My images and videos have the only intention of showing a more balanced vision of the competitive and rough world we are living in. There is always a place for beauty and peace.