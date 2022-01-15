Chasing the light

Despite being a historian and a teacher, a big portion of my life is devoted to creating digital content.

I deliver my vision of the world that surrounds me to social media platforms through different forms and mediums - photography, video, articles, and education. It is like a balsam to me that helps to ease the struggles in life.

Live and let live. Photo: Pedro Quintela

Based in Portugal, I built a career that started in landscape photography and evolved to other forms of expression using advanced digital techniques that helped me create my own style.

I only capture my moments around the golden hour of the day or night, to get the most of the unique light that emerges on the scenes I visit.

Waiting for a peaceful tour. Photo: Pedro Quintela

Warm colours, leading lines, expressive moments that get frozen in one's retina, is what I always chase everywhere. Trees, boats, reflections, roads- these are the subjects that I pursue the most.

Then I make the fusion between what has been captured and the artistic vision that leads to the final image that I have in my mind.

Your way is my way. Photo: Pedro Quintela

I am always searching for new angles. Even in places that were visited many times, there is always a new thing that can be brought home to the studio. It is an endless momentum that I try to keep.

Edge of the world. Photo: Pedro Quintela

I am very thankful to the audience that follow me and to the brands that support my career. My images and videos have the only intention of showing a more balanced vision of the competitive and rough world we are living in. There is always a place for beauty and peace.

