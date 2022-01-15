Chasing the light

In Focus

Pedro Quintela
15 January, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 12:30 pm

Related News

Chasing the light

Pedro Quintela
15 January, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 12:30 pm
Ride till you die. Photo: Pedro Quintela
Ride till you die. Photo: Pedro Quintela

Despite being a historian and a teacher, a big portion of my life is devoted to creating digital content.

I deliver my vision of the world that surrounds me to social media platforms through different forms and mediums - photography, video, articles, and education. It is like a balsam to me that helps to ease the struggles in life. 

Live and let live. Photo: Pedro Quintela
Live and let live. Photo: Pedro Quintela

Based in Portugal, I built a career that started in landscape photography and evolved to other forms of expression using advanced digital techniques that helped me create my own style. 

I only capture my moments around the golden hour of the day or night, to get the most of the unique light that emerges on the scenes I visit. 

Waiting for a peaceful tour. Photo: Pedro Quintela
Waiting for a peaceful tour. Photo: Pedro Quintela

Warm colours, leading lines, expressive moments that get frozen in one's retina, is what I always chase everywhere. Trees, boats, reflections, roads- these are the subjects that I pursue the most. 

Then I make the fusion between what has been captured and the artistic vision that leads to the final image that I have in my mind. 

Your way is my way. Photo: Pedro Quintela
Your way is my way. Photo: Pedro Quintela

I am always searching for new angles. Even in places that were visited many times, there is always a new thing that can be brought home to the studio. It is an endless momentum that I try to keep. 

Edge of the world. Photo: Pedro Quintela
Edge of the world. Photo: Pedro Quintela

I am very thankful to the audience that follow me and to the brands that support my career. My images and videos have the only intention of showing a more balanced vision of the competitive and rough world we are living in. There is always a place for beauty and peace. 
 

Top News

In focus / Nature / digital content / Digital art

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallas’s Fish Eagle nestlings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

The last breeding pair of Pallas’s fish eagles at Tanguar haor

1h | Panorama
There are plenty of obstacles and barriers on the ground allowing players ample hiding spots to take cover in. Photo: Noor A Alam

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6h | Panorama
Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

5h | Wheels
Four compact crossovers for small families

Four compact crossovers for small families

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

19h | Videos
Helpful horse in remote life

Helpful horse in remote life

23h | Videos
Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

23h | Videos
The way, not the will

The way, not the will

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike