Capturing wilderness at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, situated in Gazipur, spans across 3,810 acres of Sal Forest. The park was inaugurated on 31 October 2013. It is located approximately 40km North of Dhaka.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

The park is divided into six major sections - Core Safari, Safari Kingdom, Biodiversity Park, Extensive Asian Safari Park, Bangabandhu Square, and Children's Park.

Only authorised buses can enter Core Safari section, allowing visitors to observe animals in their natural environment while seated inside the bus.

This specific zone covers 1,335 acres of land. These photos were recently taken at the park.

