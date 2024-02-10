Capturing wilderness at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur

In Focus

TBS Report
10 February, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 09:47 pm

Related News

Capturing wilderness at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur

Only authorised buses can enter Core Safari section, allowing visitors to observe animals in their natural environment while seated inside the bus

TBS Report
10 February, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 09:47 pm

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, situated in Gazipur, spans across 3,810 acres of Sal Forest. The park was inaugurated on 31 October 2013. It is located approximately 40km North of Dhaka.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

The park is divided into six major sections - Core Safari, Safari Kingdom, Biodiversity Park, Extensive Asian Safari Park, Bangabandhu Square, and Children's Park. 

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Only authorised buses can enter Core Safari section, allowing visitors to observe animals in their natural environment while seated inside the bus. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

This specific zone covers 1,335 acres of land. These photos were recently taken at the park. 

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

 

Top News

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park / Gazipur Safari Park / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

13h | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

11h | Panorama
One of the potential crises that will be aggravated by printing more money is that it will further destabilise the taka. Photo: TBS

The consequences of printing money to save sick banks and repay debts

13h | Panorama
Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Shakib achieves rare T20 double

Shakib achieves rare T20 double

39m | Videos
Expensive jewelry scattered BAJUS Fair!

Expensive jewelry scattered BAJUS Fair!

1h | Videos
Biden suddenly got angry, why?

Biden suddenly got angry, why?

2h | Videos
Imran Khan’s Charisma

Imran Khan’s Charisma

3h | Videos