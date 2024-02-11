Bridging horizons: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge is now almost visible. It is located about 300 metres upstream of the Jamuna highway bridge.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Spanning 4.8 kilometers, it is poised to become the country's largest dual gauge and double track railway bridge.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

With over 70% of the construction already completed, the project is expected to conclude by this December.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Once completed, trains will be able to run at a speed of 120km, and they will also be capable of accommodating both freight and passenger trains of any weight.