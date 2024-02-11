Bridging horizons: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge
The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge is now almost visible. It is located about 300 metres upstream of the Jamuna highway bridge.
Spanning 4.8 kilometers, it is poised to become the country's largest dual gauge and double track railway bridge.
With over 70% of the construction already completed, the project is expected to conclude by this December.
Once completed, trains will be able to run at a speed of 120km, and they will also be capable of accommodating both freight and passenger trains of any weight.