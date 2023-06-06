News of 77 ships with coal leaving Oman for Bangladesh only rumour: Ministry offical tells fact checker

A recent rumour of 77 ships leaving Oman with 8592,895 metric tonnes of coal for Bangladesh has been making rounds on social media. However, no such incident took place, said an official of Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources. 

"Any such claims are completely false," Mir Mohammad Aslam Uddin, deputy principal information officer of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources told Rumour Scanner Bangladesh, a Facebook group which verifies rumours.

Recently, the country has been witnessing increased load-shedding amid coal shortages at power plants.

It has led to rumors circulating that coal is being brought from from Oman to solve the issue.

 

 

