Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Da Nang, the third largest city in Vietnam, viewed from the Dragon Bridge. PHOTO: COLLECTED

I had wanted to visit Vietnam since 2020, but didn't get a chance to plan it. I often checked out ticket prices and wondered when I'd get the opportunity. So, when I proposed the idea to a friend and she agreed to travel with me, it took us just two hours to book flights and hotels.

I booked 'Asia Highlights' for a few tours, just so we could have a car and a local guide with us the entire time. Since Vietnam is quite a large country, we decided to visit only central Vietnam for seven days, including the Christmas holidays.

Right in the heart of Vietnam, the cities of Da Nang, Hoi An, and Huế offer a truly unforgettable experience. From the tantalising flavours of Eastern cuisine to the mesmerising spectacle of lantern festivals, and the unparalleled warmth of Vietnamese hospitality, a visit to these historic and culturally rich destinations was nothing short of magical.

One cannot speak of a trip to this region without first indulging in the culinary delights that define it. The traditional dishes of Vietnam are a symphony of flavours, and this holds especially true in Da Nang, Hoi An, and Huế.

Tomb of Nguyễn Emperor Tự Đức in Huế. This city was once the imperial capital of Vietnam. PHOTO: COLLECTED

From the savoury complexity of Pho to the fresh and zesty flavours of Bánh mì, each dish tells a story of Vietnam's rich culinary heritage. Whether it's a steaming bowl of Ba Mùa in Hoi An or sumptuous Bánh bột lọc (tapioca dumplings) in Huế, the food alone is reason enough to make the journey to this remarkable corner of the world.

Needless to say, the variety of coffee will keep you awake with its taste and aroma. The Vietnamese drink their coffee with tea to cleanse the dark taste. Interesting, isn't it?

Our first stop was Da Nang, where the mighty South China Sea greeted us on a cold rainy morning. It is the third largest city in Vietnam.

We stayed very close to the sea and loved the fresh, salty breeze. Even though the water was too cold for swimming, I enjoyed staring at it, always wondering how the residents make the sea their everyday companion.

Apart from enjoying the beautiful walks around the sea, my particular interest was to visit the Cham Museum.

Traditional Vietnamese dishes such as a bowl of Ba Mùa are simple yet delicious. PHOTO: TASMIAH T RAHMAN

This museum was built by the French near Han River in 1902. It is fascinating; explaining the history of the not so well known Cham people, who at one point ruled Vietnam and mostly prayed to Lord Shiva.

The Marble Mountains is a must visit, especially the Huyen Khong Cave. These are five marble and limestone hills in the south of Da Nang city named after the five elements: Kim (metal), Thủy (water), Mộc (wood), Hỏa (fire) and Thổ (earth).

There is a statue of Buddha Shakyamuni here and below it is an altar of Bodhisattva Ksitigarbha. During the Vietnam War, this cave was used as a commando training facility by the American soldiers. It was later turned into a hospital for the injured Vietnamese Revolutionaries.

The next day, we went to Hoi An to explore the annual lantern festival. Thousands of lanterns transform the ancient town into a dreamland.

Hoi An has been a trading port since the 15th century and currently, it is a UNESCO World Heritage Sight for its traditional wooden architecture and street plans.

We were lucky to witness the streets and waterways of the ancient city come alive with the colourful, soft glows of countless lanterns, their reflections dancing on the serene surface of the Thu Bồn River.

The festival is a celebration of tradition and community, a time when locals and visitors come together to release their hopes and dreams into the river. Our experience on 25 December was equally amazing. Christmas celebrations were quite visible not just in Hoi An, but all over Vietnam.

My Son sanctuary was our next stop. The monuments here are the most important constructions of the My Son civilisation.

Thousands of lanterns transform the ancient port city of Hoi An into a dreamland during the lantern festival. PHOTO: TASMIAH T RAHMAN

The tower temples have a variety of architectural designs symbolising the greatness and purity of Mount Meru (also known as Sumeru), a golden mountain believed to be the home of Hindu gods at the centre of the universe.

The city of Huế, once the imperial capital of Vietnam, was equally enchanting. Its citadel and royal tombs stand as a testament to the country's rich history, offering a glimpse into the grandeur of Vietnam's imperial past.

Our tour guide was talking about one particular king from the Nguyễn Dynasty who had strong Confucian ways of living and was known for beheading his own father-in-law for corruption. He also had 500 wives and concubines and a total of 142 children!

A visit to Da Nang, Hoi An, and Huế was a journey into the heart and soul of Vietnam. It was an odyssey of the senses where the flavours, sights, and sounds of the East came together in a symphony of wonder and delight.

It was a celebration of tradition, colonised identities and community, where the past and present intertwined.

Tasmiah T Rahman is an Associate Director at BRAC's Skills Development Programme

