Savouring the serenity of Kaptai Lake aboard the Mayaleen Floating Villa

It was around six in the morning, with the emerging early winter sun casting a faint, golden hue, shrouding the tranquil waters of Kaptai Lake in Rangamati.

Peering through the transparent glass wall, distant hills, draped in a light mist, seemed to emerge like a dream.

During the night, a soft drizzle had blanketed the area, leaving the leaves of the far-off trees glistening with moisture.

The gentle scent carried by the hillside breeze almost tempted us to consider going back to sleep rather than starting the day so early.

The chirping of birds weaved harmoniously with the soft lapping of water against the corner-most cabin of a luxurious villa where my wife and I were staying, savouring a freshly brewed cup of coffee.

But there's a delightful twist — this wasn't any ordinary villa. It was a remarkable floating marvel, and instead of being on the bank of the water body, we were right at the heart of it, with a gentle current swaying beneath us.

That's what made us feel like experiencing a slice of heaven, brought down to earth by Mayaleen Floating Villa, one of the first of its kind in Bangladesh.

It gave us a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the entirety of one and a half days, serving as a fantastic hideaway from the monotony of our busy city lives.

This all began the day before, as we stepped off from a Rangamati-bound bus at seven am and made our way to Assam Bosti.

At the designated dock, a fibre boat was ready to take us to Divine Lake Island, a unique blend of nature and urban elements, surrounded by water.

After freshening up and changing in the washroom, we feasted on a delightful breakfast of khichuri, mixed vegetables, egg omelette and chicken curry.

Following this, we had ample time to explore the island, savouring the lush greenery set against a stunning panoramic backdrop, and even enjoying some kayaking and fishing.

Finally, at around 12 pm, we got the opportunity to check into the floating villa. And right from the first glance, we were captivated by its unparalleled charm.

It was basically a French catamaran, by which I mean a yacht or a boat with two hulls parallel to each other. And of course, its distinctive aspect was its villa-like appearance.

Inside the villa, the amenities were truly remarkable.

To begin with, there were four lavish AC cabins, with two bunk beds. One could easily compare these AC cabins to serene green bedrooms.

Adorned in various shades of white, from the bed sheets to the walls and ceilings, their standout feature was the ability to gaze through the glass wall and admire the natural surroundings outside.

Furthermore, there was a shared lounge area with a television, seating arrangements on the deck, a rooftop lounge with a juice bar, arcade gaming zone for kids and a convenient portable swimming pool.

There was also an arrangement for a jacuzzi with complete privacy, allowing people to enjoy the nature outside.

Naturally, all of this came with a price tag. As a couple, we had to shell out Tk 16,000 for our cabin, as our excursion commenced on a Saturday.

The same rate is applicable on Thursdays, while it rises to Tk18,750 on Fridays, and falls to Tk13,000 on other weekdays. Additionally, the food expenses for two individuals amounted to Tk1,800.

Alternatively, one could reserve the entire boat for the same set of amenities and sightseeing experiences, which would come to a total of Tk75,000.

Apart from us, there were 14 other guests, including a group of six and a family of five. It took around half an hour for all the guests to settle in before the floating villa eventually set sail, and our adventure kicked off.

After 30-minutes, the villa made a stop at another island. Disembarking, we were all equipped with life jackets for a refreshing swim in the lake.

While most guests eagerly immersed themselves in the crystal-clear waters, some opted to explore the island instead.

As it turned out, only an ethnic minority community of four inhabited the island, keeping their distance from the outsiders.

A memorable highlight of our time on the island was when everyone joined forces to plant a fruit tree.

While some guests pondered the purpose, Farhan Al Rafi, the owner of the floating villa, eloquently explained their commitment to giving back to nature and offsetting their carbon footprint.

"From every journey, a life flourishes," he declared, emphasising his noble intentions.

From this island, our next stop was at the Bargee Lake Valley at 2:30 pm, where we had a delightful lunch comprising chicken, fresh fish from the lake, mashed potatoes, lentils and rice.

Subsequently, we explored the local market known as Boradam Bazar where we enjoyed tea, sampled local fruits like grapefruit, pineapple, papaya, and banana, and purchased handloom products like shawls and handbags crafted by local ethnic minority women.

Later in the afternoon, our floating villa glided across the Kaptai Lake, revealing diverse landscapes and vistas at every turn.

When the sun began to descend, we found ourselves once again entranced by the mesmerising beauty of nature.

While the sun slowly dipped behind the undulating hills, the sky transformed into a canvas of vibrant oranges and purples, reflecting its breathtaking palette on the rippling surface, before darkness draped its veil over the bosom of the earth.

The evening proved to be just as lively. Musical instruments like guitars and cajons were readily available, prompting some guests to initiate an impromptu in-house concert.

Meanwhile, the more introspective individuals made their way upstairs to appreciate the celestial wonders through astronomical telescopes.

All this was capped off by a barbecue party, while there also was the option open for guests to have a dinner of their own liking at the restaurant on Divine Lake Island.

Thus came to an end our first day of escapade, while the events of the early morning next day have already been detailed.

Afterwards, we had an early breakfast at the same restaurant on Divine Lake Island before a fibre boat took us to the other tourist attractions of Rangamati throughout the day.

The sightseeing venues included Shuvolong Waterfalls, Nirban Nagar Buddhist Temple, the hanging bridge, several ethnic minority villages and many more.

In between, we also had our lunch at Peda Ting Ting, another secluded island on the Kaptai Lake. Here, we indulged in traditional items like bamboo chicken, bamboo fish and mashed chicken.

Finally, our adventure came to a halt in the afternoon, and from the floating villa we were once again ferried back to Assam Bosti dock by a fibre boat.

After having the traditional moondi (noodle soup) at a local eatery in Assam Bosti, we headed for Reserve Bazar to take the next Dhaka-bound bus, carrying along remarkable memories to cherish for the remainder of our lives.