The Peninsula Chittagong: A brand that attains tourists’ reliance for 2 decades

The sky of autumn is covered up with white clouds against a bright blue sky. After a busy noon, you wish to enjoy a lax afternoon of autumn. Keeping the busy city life aside, you wish to reveal the beauty of the urban nature and beautiful cloudscape from a bird's eye view.

You can avail such facilities in Chattogram city. You can enjoy beautiful natural cloudscapes and the sky during a lax afternoon with a cup of tea sitting on the rooftop of The Peninsula Chittagong.

The 17-storey building, a star-hotel located at the key point of the port city, has offered a special arrangement "High Tea – adda with a cup of tea, cake, and pastry" on its rooftop.

Not only this special arrangement, to make the day of tourists enjoyable, the hotel has been providing services with a good reputation in the hospitality sector for the last two decades.

Alongside the arrangement of premium accommodation, the hotel has catered various arrangements including serving special cuisines in the exquisite environment, arrangements of gym, spa, and relevant services.

In four restaurants that are housed in the hotel arrange various kinds of food festivals every month so that tourists can avail comfortable accommodation as well as enjoy delicious food items.

Keeping the needs of its clients in mind, the hotel authorities also launched a spa centre where customers can avail all premium services like Thailand.

The star hotel has 92 deluxe, 16 executive twin, 28 super deluxe and 8 luxury suite category rooms. The rooms adorned with modern amenities have arrangements for single, couple and family customers.

Alongside luxury accommodations, it offers buffet breakfast, welcome drinks and fruit baskets for its esteemed guests. Besides, customers also can enjoy swimming at rooftop swimming pools, use fitness centres and spa centres. In the evening, it arranges a live kitchen station on the rooftop.

When the dark of the evening started grasping the sky, piano artists at Cirrus Sky Dining usually started playing piano. Classic tunes along with mouth-watering dishes must present a tranquil atmosphere to you.

If you are lucky enough you can enjoy rainfall from the 14th floor eatery through its glass-window which helps erase all exhaustion of your busy town life instantly.

The Saint's Cafe, located on the ground floor of the hotel, is decorated in the style of an elite drawing room with emphasis on food as well as interior decoration. A pleasant atmosphere is created with excellent lighting that attracts people of all ages. The cafe offers a variety of coffees, cakes, pasty items, desserts, pizzas, pastas, juices.

Besides, Laguna restaurant, one of the four unique featured restaurants of the hotel, organises some kind of food festival every month. The restaurant's buffet will complete the journey of the food-loving tourists. The food festival features all kinds of delicious cuisines from north to south, from Indian to Thai-Chinese.

Alongside arrangement of delicious food and luxury accommodation, The Peninsula Chittagong is very focused on maximum service and security to its guests. For this reason, the company has been trusted and preferred by tourists or customers for two decades.