Nepal, a country that offers a lifetime experience for tourists 

With travel restrictions being relaxed in the last few months, the tourism sector in Nepal has opened up and is ready to welcome tourists from all over the world, especially Bangladesh.

The two countries have come a long way since the establishment of diplomatic relations between them in 1972.

Before the pandemic began, Nepal remained one of the most popular travel destinations for Bangladeshis.

With holidays approaching soon, it is hoped that tourists from Bangladesh would start visiting Nepal.

Nepal has been well branded as a tourist destination of nature, culture and adventure. The country's vibrant landscape offers an experience of a lifetime for tourists.

For those who want different tour experiences, Nepal is the perfect place. Its southern plains can be visited for a safari, the mid hills for adventures and the high mountains for trekking and mountaineering.

Tourists can go trekking along the Himalayan trails as well as choose hiking expeditions, rafting, kayaking and canoeing. They can also take mountain flights and ultralight flights.

There are options for bird watching, paragliding, jungle safari, zip lining and bungee jumping in the deep ravines.

Zip lining in Nepal. Photo: Courtesy

Tourists really like the mid hills because of the increasing number of luxury hotels around Kathmandu, Nagarkot, Pokhara and Bandipur. Luxurious homestays and resorts are also available for those who want.

Nepal also offers the perfect ambiance and budget for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism.

Delegates from different countries can avail exclusive tour programmes of Kathmandu, Pokhara, Chitwan, Lumbini and Janakpur.

Thanks to the internet, booking a holiday to this beautiful country would not take long and only after a few days of preparation, tourists would be able to see the mesmerising sunrise in Nagarkot and the relaxing sunset in lakeside Pokhara.

Trekking in himalays - Nepal Tourism Board

For Bangladeshi trekking lovers, Nepal is just an hour away by air.

Direct flights between Bangladesh and Nepal have enhanced people-to-people and cross-culture understanding.

Biman Bangladesh has direct flights from Dhaka to Kathmandu every Monday and Thursday.

Himalaya Airlines operates Kathmandu-Dhaka-Kathmandu flights on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Moreover, Nepal offers on arrival land port entry visas for visitors.

Photo: Courtesy

For food enthusiasts, Nepal offers a range of local and international restaurants. The markets also excel at catering to the needs of Bangladeshi tourists.

In March 2021, the government of Bangladesh and the government of Nepal signed a memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation.

Photo: Courtesy

With proper arrangements, Nepalese travellers could also visit the Buddhist temples in Bangladesh, the Cox's Bazar beach and the Sundarbans.

It is hoped that the two countries will continue to develop and strengthen their relationship.