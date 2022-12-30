My tour of the Cinque Terre villages in Italy

Cinque Terre, a string of five small fishing villages, is located on the jagged Italian Riviera. They are Monterosso al Mare, Vernazza, Riomaggiore, Corniglia, and Manarola.

These small villages in the Italian region of Liguria are beautifully arranged with colourful houses, and beaches. Families have fun in the sun while others relax and have a nice meal by the seaside, enjoying the picturesque view.

From crystal clear waters and vineyards clung to steep mountains, to boat rides from one village to another, these are just a few things about the unique villages that make them enjoyable.

Our journey began in the United States just before the pandemic in 2019. As part of our annual family ritual of visiting Europe, we headed for Pisa, Italy.

After our main trip to Florence, we returned to Pisa and boarded a train to Cinque Terre. We made a last-minute-decision to make the trip and we are thankful we did.

An hour-long train ride later, we finally set foot in Monterosso al Mare, the only village with just a handful of cars and beach access. Space is limited and making your way to the hotel for the first time can be a bit of a hassle, but in the end, well worth it.

Photo: Courtesy

We visited two villages, trying to make the most of our short trip. The first thing I noticed was the beaches. The water was almost transparent and projected the lightest shade of blue I had ever seen.

Some beach enthusiasts were seen lying down with books, while others took to the water. Nearby, overlooking everything was a church, with a castle along a cliff by the seaside, that stood guard over the magnificent town.

We arrived at our charming hotel by taxi. A very modern hotel, Villa Steno, was perched atop a small mountain that overlooked the entire village. We met the affable owner Matteo, who then introduced us to his wife and all the employees.

As a gesture of goodwill and friendship, he offered us a free bottle of traditional Italian wine. Our room was tastefully decorated with all the modern amenities that a seasoned traveller would love. This, in turn, opened up to a nice balcony.

There was a small table set up with a few chairs in which we sat to enjoy the surrounding mountains and the colourful orchard that the owner personally cared for.

This had his personal signature of artistry and hospitality. I recall having jelly made from apples from that orchard at the hotel breakfast. On the balcony recliner, I felt the cool Italian breeze. This breeze brought over to me the smell of the mountain flowers.

We then settled in and ventured out through the orchard into the city streets below. There were stores selling souvenirs and restaurants selling gourmet Italian pizzas.

But there was one thing that the Liguria region was the most famous for, and that was pesto. You can find pesto in every shop, at every corner, and in every village.

You can get jars of freshly made pesto, a concoction of basil leaves, garlic, and pine nuts.

Then came Vernazza, the neighbouring village that beckoned us. A 10-minute boat ride took us there. Vernazza and Monterosso are in the same place, yet so different in their own ways.

Rather than beaches, Vernazza is equipped with a natural port welcoming guests and residents. Immediately I noticed that although the houses look the same, the aura and feel are completely different. I felt more relaxed.

Vernazza is much smaller than the other villages with just one main road, yet, the beauty was unparalleled.

In Monterosso, a small castle watched over the water. We explored and found a small shop where we feasted on fresh calamari from the sea near the docks.

We heard the roar of the sea behind, the smell of fresh Italian food from the restaurants, mixed in with the chatter of the people enjoying the Italian summer sun.

We then spotted a little cave that served as a pathway to a unique beach. There was no sand, but round black rocks instead. I stacked up the plate-like rocks as my dad told me of a game that he had played in his childhood where one would shatter them with a tennis ball for fun.

We walked along a trail going up a tall hill and enjoyed the sea view from different vantage points. Vernazza was indeed charming.

Finally, it was time for us to get back to Monterosso. Nightly strolls in Monterosso are one of a kind. Walking near the castle of Monterosso we were lucky enough to find a beautiful view of the illuminated town with the soft yellow lights shining upon the town like a golden blanket.

From the top, the whole village seemed as if it were dotted with candles. The calm waters and the silence helped me focus on the graceful beauty of the village.

While walking we stumbled upon the 'Tunnel of Love' connecting the old and the new parts of Monterosso. Embedded on the interior walls and preserved with thick glasses, were the artworks of the past and history of Cinque Terre.

Small paintings and sculptures told us a story of how things changed over the years. On the other side by the sea, a local band of musicians was entertaining the locals.

I sat down to listen to the music that mixed with the sound of the breeze. They invited me with open arms with a hint of surprise when I finally managed the courage to ask them to let me play with them.

I played my piano tunes in the gentle Mediterranean breeze and was applauded by the musicians and the villagers alike. I wanted to be a part of all this. Playing for the crowd was amazing and seeing everyone nod their heads in approval made my evening.

We capped off our unforgettable journey in Monterosso, leaning against railings of the high mountain trails overlooking the sea and spectacular nightly views of the village. One thing I know for sure is that one trip is just not enough to explore the beauty of Cinque Terre, and I had to be back.