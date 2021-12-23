Go Zayaan focuses on revolutionizing Domestic Tourism

Explorer

23 December, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 10:38 am

Related News

Go Zayaan focuses on revolutionizing Domestic Tourism

23 December, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 10:38 am
Go Zayaan focuses on revolutionizing Domestic Tourism

The 2020 pandemic threw the whole world off balance and into a frenzy of uncertainty. No industry has been left untouched by Covid-19. Perhaps the sector that suffered the most during the pandemic, has been the tourism industry. Global tourism suffered its worst year on record in 2020 with international arrivals dropping by 74%.

The blow was even harder for the tourism sector of Bangladesh because of its lack of infrastructure. Hotels were forced to lay employees off at an alarming rate. Small vendors and agents mostly shifted from tourism to other more profitable businesses. When most other merchants were giving up, Go Zayaan was a company that fought to find a solution. 

The lockdown following the spread of Covid-19 was unlike anything else people had ever experienced before. The busy world people had known for so long came to a standstill. Streets, offices, airports- everything was empty. People stopped going out unless it was an absolute necessity. As the physical world was at a deadlock, online industries boomed. Food delivery services, ride sharing apps, digital payment etc saw an exponential rise in consumers. Due to the lockdown, tourism didn't have  any scope to thrive in this situation. Go Zayaan, being a relatively new player in Bangladesh's online market for tourism, surprisingly survived during these troubling times. Their secret- focusing on domestic tourism. 

Go Zayaan started its journey with international flights and made online booking with local currency possible for the very first time in Bangladesh. As the pandemic hit, international travel was completely shut down. Instead of losing hope, the company patiently planned out its next moves. Research soon showed that even though international travel was off limits, people were slowly starting to travel to nearby resorts for a little break from the monotony of lockdown life. The company acquired more local hotels and focused  further on domestic travel. They increased their nationwide hotel inventory to 150 hotels. Domestic travel in Bangladesh also widely requires the use of buses. Going to a counter to book the tickets was a risky task during the days of pandemic. So the company introduced an end to end fully automated online bus ticket booking service to ensure the ultimate comfort for consumers. 

The online travel aggregator didn't just stop at transport and hotels. It is still striving to be the one stop solution for nationwide travelers. The company launched travel insurance for ensuring safety, GoSafe program as a travel advisory, integrated covid tests with international flight ticket purchases etc. Hygiene is no more a nice-to-have feature; it is perhaps the most important factor to consider when organizing and booking a vacation. Even after the pandemic has passed, this will continue to be a key issue for travelers. With this in mind Go Zayaan launched its GoSafe program, providing a detailed directory of travel guidelines for different countries. The company collaborated with different government approved labs to integrate covid test add-on into their international flight ticket bookings so the traveler wouldn't have to address the added headache of scheduling a  perfectly timed covid test right before their tour. 

Go Zayaan's focus on domestic tourism didn't only save the company itself, but many small vendors and businesses as well. Hotels and merchants being forced to shut down saw the light of day as the company helped promote them in the digital space. The website allows hoteliers to update real time inventory and hotel information ensuring the best deals for travelers. A key problem with hotel bookings through websites before was the mandatory use of credit cards. Go Zayaan integrated mobile financial services into their payment procedure as well so people could confirm bookings even without credit or debit cards. Go Zayaan is trying to create an ecosystem of domestic tourism by integrating every small part of the country's tourism sector into their services. The company has even gone to grassroots levels by finding tour vendors and operators who were only known through word of mouth. These people now have the control over their travel plans and visibility to compare prices - that they severely lacked in previous times. 

With the serene tea estates of Sylhet, world's longest sea beach in Cox's Bazar, lush green hills of Bandarban and Rangamati- Bangladesh has the potential to be a gold mine of tourism. But the lack of online presence severely hampers the tourism industry's growth. Only 5% of the entirety of the tourism sector in Bangladesh has visibility in the electronic world of today. The result is visible in a research conducted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) stating that 97% of tourists in Bangladesh are local. While neighboring countries like India and Nepal have become hot spots for foreign tourism through OTAs such as MakeMyTrip, Yatra etc, Bangladesh is still far behind in this scene.  As a consequence, foreign tourism is yet to boom in the country. Go Zayaan's vision doesn't end at convenience for the local traveler, it expands to the foreign market as well. The company aims to unlock the country's tourism sector's full potential both nationally and internationally because inbound tourism is far more impactful in the industry's rise than local tourism. 

The company has seen a whopping 5 times growth in the last year and it's only just getting started. Its hotel inventory has doubled over the past few months with presently over 300 hotels nationwide under its registry. The company has even secured a 2.6 million dollar investment in the seed round and intends to use it to further improve and automate the entire traveling experience in Bangladesh. 

Digitalization of tourism has been a long overdue process that was only sped up by the pandemic in recent times. A great improvement in the local travel landscape is the digitization of travel planning to effectively offer people power over their travel agenda. Go Zayaan entering the industry will be a game changer in terms of both flexibility and comfort for the traveler. 

Sponsored

Go Zayaan / Travel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

2h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

2h | Panorama
In China, shortages of coal drove prices of solid fuel to 1,908.20 yuan per metric ton, leading to power cuts and industrial shutdowns. Photo: Bloomberg

The power crunch just made renewables stronger

20h | Panorama
Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

14h | Videos
Why Isha Khan's grave is in Gazipur?

Why Isha Khan's grave is in Gazipur?

14h | Videos
Lingerie makers invest more in skills, plants

Lingerie makers invest more in skills, plants

15h | Videos
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?