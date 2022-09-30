Four famous Hindu temples in South Asia

These following four Hindu temples in India are known for their architecture, design, and the history behind them. Once built by powerful kings, some of these have been declared world heritages by Unesco. Every year, thousands of pilgrims and tourists visit them.

Brihadisvara Temple in Tamil Nadu

Brihadisvara Temple is a Dravidian style temple of God Shiva in India's Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, made completely from granite.

Brihad means 'big' and this temple is one of the largest in India and its architecture is praised worldwide. The temple has a tower which is also one of the highest in the world.

Built by Chola Emperor Rajaraja I in the 11th century, this temple is a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Originally the temple monuments were built around a moat but over time those were destroyed. Additional repairs were made in the 16th century. The Brihadisvara Temple is one of the most famous tourist locations in Tamil Nadu.

Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand

Kedarnath Temple is located near River Mandakini in Uttarakhand, India. Due to its location near a Himalayan Range, the temple is only open from April to November.

Devotees believe this temple was built by the pandavas of Mahabharata who wanted to repent for all the wars they had fought in and please God Shiva.

Kedarnath temple. Photo: Collected

Pilgrims have to climb uphill to reach the temple and the trek is believed to cleanse one's soul.

Although Kedarnath town and its surrounding areas were severely affected by flash floods in 2013, the temple survived and did not have any major damages other than a few cracks on its walls.

Khajuraho Temple in Madhya Pradesh

The Khajuraho monument was built during the Chandela dynasty. The Chandela rulers were known to love art and culture.

The detailed inscriptions made on the temple bodies are unique in the world. Famous traveller Ibn Battuta has mentioned Khajuraho in his memoir.

Khajuraho temple. Photo: Collected

Although Khajuraho is most talked about for their erotic designs, these comprise only a small percentage of all the designs. Most of these were made to represent happiness and prosperity and daily activities of people at that time.

After Sultan Aibak captured the kingdom of Chandela in the 13th century, the temples were no longer used actively.

In the 1830s, there was a rediscovery of Khajuraho temples and they regained their fame around the world.

Konark Sun Temple in Odisha

Konark Sun Temple, dedicated to the Sun God Surya, was built in Odisha, India by King Narasimhadeva I.

Konark Sun temple. Photo: Collected

The temple complex resembles a giant chariot of Surya with 12 wheels and seven horses, all carved from stone and impeccable in scale and proportion.

The structures have intricate works on them, including tales of daily lives, war scenes, animals, etc. The temple is a great symbol of ancient Brahmin and tantric beliefs.

Although the temple was ruined over time, it was partially restored by archaeological teams during the British India period. In 1984, it was declared a Unesco World Heritage site.